Waiting game helps Creighton Prep escape Rockets in three overtimes

OMAHA — Creighton Prep and Lincoln Northeast failed to crack the other's defense in two scoreless overtimes before the sixth-ranked Junior Jays finally exploded in the third extra session to qualify for the Class A boys state basketball tournament for the eighth straight season with a 57-45 win at the Bird Cage in the A-6 final Wednesday night.

A layup by Casey O'Malley 19 seconds into the third overtime broke a 41-41 tie, the same score after regulation. The Jays (17-7) then hit 12 of 14 free throws in the final three minutes, including 8-of-8 from 6-9 senior Omaha recruit Luke Jungers, who finished with a game-high 20 points. Creighton Prep scored 16 points in the final four-minute overtime.

"Northeast took the fight to us and they had chances to win," said Creighton Prep coach Josh Luedtke, whose team trailed 32-21 early in the third quarter before shutting out the Rockets for nearly 10 minutes while going on a 13-0 run to take a 34-32 lead with 6:33 left in regulation.

"Sometimes you're lucky to win, and we were lucky tonight," Luedtke added. "I'm thrilled for our guys, getting to state for the eighth straight year."

Carlos Valdez sparked the Rockets (18-7) to a 17-8 advantage in the second quarter with seven of his 11 points as Northeast took a 27-21 halftime lead. Northeast then scored the first five points of the third quarter, taking an 11-point lead after a three-pointer by Zander Beard, who paced the Rockets with 13 points.

Luedtke said his team returned to "fundamental defensive principles" during the Northeast scoring drought. Rockets coach Monte Ritchie said he still thought his team executed offensively during that stretch.

"We got good looks just like we did in the second quarter, we just couldn't get anything to fall there in the second half," said Ritchie, whose team has won the LPS championship the last two years but has not qualified for state since 2016. "Both teams played physical defense, and it was hard for either one of us to score at times."

Luedtke, a strong supporter of the shot clock in Class A next season, did something he'd never done before in his career in the second overtime. He had his team hold the ball against the Northeast zone defense the entire overtime session as the Rockets didn't match up man-to-man to force the Junior Jays' hand.

"We were extremely tired at that point and I felt like our guys needed a break," Luedtke said, explaining the stall strategy in the second overtime. "I felt like we got our legs back a little (in the third overtime) and were able to do a little more."

Northeast threw a diamond-and-1 defense at Jungers as well as a 2-3 zone to keep the Junior Jays off-balance offensively most of the night.

"They threw a lot of different defenses at us and we had to adjust throughout the game, but we got what we needed, that's all that matters," Jungers said. "It was really hard to score in overtime, but that basket by Casey (O'Malley) just kind of loosened us up and gave us some momentum."

