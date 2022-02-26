Wahoo survives early challenge, then brings the dunks to 77-50 district final win over Clarkson/Leigh

WAHOO — When there’s a trip to the state tournament on the line, seeds, records and rankings go out the window entirely.

Clarkson/Leigh’s No. 16 seed meant it got the toughest draw of any Class C-1 team against top-seeded Wahoo in the district championships, but the Patriots brought their fire regardless. When Wahoo found itself trailing midway through the second quarter, it was clear something had to change.

With the help of a full-court press and aggressive 1-3-1 zone in the half court, Wahoo went on a 20-4 run to end the first half and never looked back. The C-1 No. 3 Warriors defeated Clarkson/Leigh 77-50 on Saturday to secure their spot in the 2022 boys state basketball tournament.

“Give Clarkson/Leigh a ton of credit because they came in and gave us everything we wanted, especially in that first half,” Wahoo coach Kevin Scheef said. “We just felt like we needed a change of pace and the 1-3-1 is good for us; extending the pressure and trying to speed them up a little bit seemed to help us.”

Sharp-shooting guard Jarred Novotny made four three-pointers overall and scored 15 of his game-high 21 points in the first half as Clarkson/Leigh (19-6) shot out to a 23-20 lead in the second quarter, prompting Wahoo’s (23-2) defensive response.

With the likes of 6-foot-6 Benji Nelson, 6-4 Anthony Simon and 6-3 Owen Hancock disrupting Clarkson/Leigh’s entry passes for the remainder of the contest, the Warriors finally got rolling. All of Wahoo’s starters executed at a high level in the second half, led by Anthony Simon’s team-high 19 points while Myles Simon added 18 points as well.

Things really got fun for the Wahoo fans in the fourth quarter when Anthony Simon hit a three-pointer and followed with a monster dunk off a steal a few moments later, a play that sent the Wahoo student section into a chaotic celebration.

“It felt amazing because it was my first dunk all season and the atmosphere was just awesome tonight,” Anthony Simon said. “It helped me knowing that all my work this summer really prepared me for this moment.”

The Warriors even got to empty the bench and see the likes of backup guards Keegan Brigham and Isaiah Simon make three-pointers late in the fourth quarter. While a district final loss ended Wahoo’s state-tournament hopes a year ago, cutting down the nets and seeing his players give out hugs was enough to bring a sparkle to Scheef’s eyes.

The legendary Wahoo coach, now in his 21st season with the Warriors, led this year’s group to the 40th state tournament appearance in school history. It wasn’t always easy to get there, but with their spot now secured in the C-1 state tournament, the Warriors are that much closer to realizing their dream of adding another state championship banner to the school gym.

“I’m proud of the kids; there were a lot of nerves early and things weren’t going our way but they just handled it and kept making plays,” Scheef said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.