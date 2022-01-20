Wahoo’s explosive offense leads to victory over Class B No. 5 Waverly: 'They're on a roll right now'

WAVERLY — Wahoo and Waverly each came out of the gates on fire Thursday night in Waverly, combining for 31 first-quarter points.
Waverly has been without leading scorer Preston Harms for the past three games, including Thursday.
They could have used his scoring as Class C-1 No. 3 Wahoo continued clicking on offense and anchored down on defense to start the second quarter, going on an 11-0 run that Waverly couldn’t recover from.
The Warriors showcased their high-powered offense, hitting nine three-pointers and scoring over 20 points in three out of the four quarters to capture a 84-63 win over Class B No. 5 Waverly.
“I liked our ball movement tonight,” said Wahoo coach Kevin Scheef. “I thought we shared it, and we got some inside-out looks and knocked down some threes. When shots start going down early, that always helps. Good win over a good team tonight. Certainly, they’re missing Harms, but still, proud of our kids’ effort tonight.”
The Vikings’ defense did a great job on Warriors sophomore Marcus Glock in the first half, holding Wahoo's leading scorer to four points. However, Wahoo’s arsenal is loaded. Warrior Owen Hancock scored 12 first-half points and Myles Simon had 11.
“We feel like any of those top seven can lead us in scoring any night,” said Scheef. “Kam has really come on as of late, and he hit some really big shots tonight. Myles hit a couple big shots for us on the perimeter. We think our strength is that we have quite a few weapons, so it’s hard to key on really one or two guys.”
Wahoo (14-1) was led by Hancock’s 22 points.
Before the Warriors begin the Trailblazer Conference Tournament next Tuesday, they’ll have a difficult challenge against C-1 No. 6 Wayne, a game that was postponed earlier this season.
“Any time you play good people, it’s going to help you,” Scheef said. “We’ve got Wayne on Monday in a makeup before the conference tournament, so that’ll be a great test for us. We have to win the first game of the conference, whoever that’s against, but you’ve got Platteview and Beatrice on the other side, two really good teams. We love the competition.”
Waverly (10-6) was led by AJ Heffelfinger and his 21 points. When asked what the difference in the game was, Waverly coach Ryan Reeder had a simple answer.
“Them being a very good basketball team,” Reeder said. “They can shoot the ball. They’re well-coached. They play good defense. That’s a special team they got over there. … I didn’t think we played terribly tonight, but they’re on a roll right now.”