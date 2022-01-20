Wahoo’s explosive offense leads to victory over Class B No. 5 Waverly: 'They're on a roll right now'

WAVERLY — Wahoo and Waverly each came out of the gates on fire Thursday night in Waverly, combining for 31 first-quarter points.

Waverly has been without leading scorer Preston Harms for the past three games, including Thursday.

They could have used his scoring as Class C-1 No. 3 Wahoo continued clicking on offense and anchored down on defense to start the second quarter, going on an 11-0 run that Waverly couldn’t recover from.

The Warriors showcased their high-powered offense, hitting nine three-pointers and scoring over 20 points in three out of the four quarters to capture a 84-63 win over Class B No. 5 Waverly.

“I liked our ball movement tonight,” said Wahoo coach Kevin Scheef. “I thought we shared it, and we got some inside-out looks and knocked down some threes. When shots start going down early, that always helps. Good win over a good team tonight. Certainly, they’re missing Harms, but still, proud of our kids’ effort tonight.”

The Vikings’ defense did a great job on Warriors sophomore Marcus Glock in the first half, holding Wahoo's leading scorer to four points. However, Wahoo’s arsenal is loaded. Warrior Owen Hancock scored 12 first-half points and Myles Simon had 11.