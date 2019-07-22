Winston Cook had an opportunity to keep the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star boys basketball game out of overtime.
A drive and missed shot at the end of the fourth quarter, however, gave Cook the chance to redeem himself later in the second OT.
The Wahoo all-stater and Nebraska-Kearney recruit scored the first four points of the second extra session to finally give the Blue team some breathing room on its way to a 116-107 win over the Red at Lincoln North Star High School Monday night.
The 6-foot-5 Cook put the Blue ahead on a rebound and basket 38 seconds into the second overtime, then scored on an acrobatic reverse layup with 2:35 left to cap off his game-high 24 points.
Then Bennington grad Karson Gansebom (14 points) nailed a three-pointer to make it 110-103 with 2:20 left.
“I was hoping to get another opportunity,” Cook said about his potential game-winning shot in regulation that rimmed away. “I’m glad I was able to hit those two shots and help out, but it was Karson’s three that really ended it.”
Cook finished 11 of 16 from the field while also grabbing eight rebounds. He said the performance should prove to be a confidence booster before he heads to UNK.
“I always thought I could hold my own against bigger and better competition, and I got to show that tonight,” he said. “I think I’m ready to go against the bigger and better players I’ll see at Kearney.”
Lincoln High product Jaden Horton, who is headed to play basketball at North Iowa Area Community College, finished with 21 points. His two free throws with 30 seconds left in the first overtime after a hard foul on dunk attempt from his high school teammate Keyshawn Jenkins gave the Blue a 103-100 lead.
On the next possession, Lincoln East all-stater and Northwest Missouri State incoming freshman Wes Dreamer (Red team-high 22 points) nailed a three from the corner with 17 seconds left to force a second overtime.
In his final game on the North Star court, Navigator graduate and Missouri-Kansas City signee Josiah Allick finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds and four assists. He was 8 of 17 from the field with six of those misses coming on dunk attempts.
“I don’t know why my dunks were so off today, that was frustrating, but it was nice to win my last game at North Star,” said Allick, who was impressed with the Navigators’ newly redone floor and bright LED lights just recently installed. He’s been at UMKC since early June taking classes and practicing with his college teammates.
“I thought coming in this would be a typical all-star game, I didn’t think it would be as intense as it was,” he added.
The Red had three other players in double-figures besides Dreamer. York all-stater and North Dakota-bound Brady Danielson had 20 points, Bellevue West standout Nico Felici also had 20 points to go with a game-high 15 rebounds.
Jenkins, a Peru State recruit, finished with 12 for the Red.