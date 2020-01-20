Wahoo more than holding its own against the big boys in Class B

After winning the C-1 state tournament two years ago and reaching the semifinals last season after being ranked No. 1 the whole season, the postseason in late February and early March will be uncharted territory for Coach Kevin Scheef’s team.

“This is going to be all new for us,” said Scheef, who owns a career record of 475-207 and has three state titles (Wahoo in 2013 and ’18 and Aquinas in 1997).

“We’re not sure how we stack up with those top teams in B,” he added. “Our focus has to be on getting better every day, and then hope we make a good account of ourselves when we eventually get to play them.”

Scheef puts his tallest player, 6-4 senior Thomas Waido, at the point of the Warriors’ 1-3-1 zone. Waido, the starting quarterback for Wahoo’s C-1 state championship football team last fall, is also the trigger man on the basketball team — he often ignites the Warriors’ transition game with either a steal or a deflection defensively.

Waido is second on the team in scoring, averaging 13.5 points per game. But the more important number is the 4.3 steals he’s averaging, a major ingredient in Wahoo’s team average of 66.3 points per game and 16.7 steals.