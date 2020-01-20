Wahoo more than holding its own against the big boys in Class B

Wahoo is one of the smallest boys basketball teams in Class B, whether you’re talking enrollment or the lineup the Warriors put on the court.
They’re not making any excuses on either front. Without a player taller than 6-foot-4 and a boys enrollment count at 144 (second smallest in the class and 272 students under Ralston’s class-leading 416), Wahoo is off to an 11-1 start, good for a No. 6 ranking in Class B this week.
Until this season, Wahoo had been in Class C-1 since the 1994-95 campaign. During that span, the Warriors won four state titles, took home three state runner-up trophies and qualified for the state tournament 12 times.
Wahoo’s modern-day basketball excellence, however, began in Class B in the late 1980s and early ’90s when the Warriors won six state crowns in a span of seven seasons between 1988 and ’94. They also reeled off a state-record 114 straight wins between 1988 and ‘92.
They’re still playing primarily a C-1 schedule as a member of the Capitol Conference, but the Warriors have managed to squeeze in six games against Class B opponents so far, including one at Waverly on Thursday.
Their only loss came to fifth-ranked Lexington, 78-64, in the first round of the Bishop Neumann holiday tournament. The Warriors’ best Class B victories are over 9-3 Bennington (76-59 in the opener), 67-61 over Platteview last Thursday and 61-55 against Crete on Jan. 11.
After winning the C-1 state tournament two years ago and reaching the semifinals last season after being ranked No. 1 the whole season, the postseason in late February and early March will be uncharted territory for Coach Kevin Scheef’s team.
“This is going to be all new for us,” said Scheef, who owns a career record of 475-207 and has three state titles (Wahoo in 2013 and ’18 and Aquinas in 1997).
You have free articles remaining.
“We’re not sure how we stack up with those top teams in B,” he added. “Our focus has to be on getting better every day, and then hope we make a good account of ourselves when we eventually get to play them.”
Scheef puts his tallest player, 6-4 senior Thomas Waido, at the point of the Warriors’ 1-3-1 zone. Waido, the starting quarterback for Wahoo’s C-1 state championship football team last fall, is also the trigger man on the basketball team — he often ignites the Warriors’ transition game with either a steal or a deflection defensively.
Waido is second on the team in scoring, averaging 13.5 points per game. But the more important number is the 4.3 steals he’s averaging, a major ingredient in Wahoo’s team average of 66.3 points per game and 16.7 steals.
“I love being up there (on the point of the 1-3-1 zone) because I’m the one who gets our fast break started,” Waido said. “It can get a little tiring running from side to side if they (the opponents) don’t throw the ball in the corner. But quite often, they don’t box out the guard out top (in the zone), and I’m able to crash down and get rebounds.”
Wahoo graduated a pair of all-staters from a year ago in Winston Cook and Blake Lacey, but both Waido and the coach’s son, 6-foot senior guard Trey Scheef, have stepped up to account for their scoring loss.
Trey Scheef leads the Warriors in scoring at 17.7 points per game, stretching opponents’ defenses with his three-point shooting (18-of-46 for 39%). He also attacks off the drive, a tactic that’s gotten him to the free-throw line 61 times, from which he’s hitting 80%.
With Cook and Lacey gone, “we’ve all had to adjust to bigger roles this season,” said Trey Scheef, the third son to play for Wahoo under their father, joining older brothers Ben and Jake.
“When we get out in transition, we have a number of guys who can finish and score, so teams can’t focus on just one or two of us,” Trey Scheef added.
A pair of juniors — 6-foot Triston Keeney and 6-2 Trevor Kasischke — average 8.7 and 8.4 points per game, respectively. Keeney also averages 4.3 rebounds (tied with Waido for the team lead), 3.4 assists and 3.2 steals per game.
A pair of seniors — 6-2 Braden Harris and 6-1 Gerardo Chavez Madrid — combine to average 10.5 points per outing.