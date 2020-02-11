Wahoo girls find 'groove,' solve Malcolm for road win

After Malcolm 6-footer Emma Brown found some success in the low post to begin the second half, Wahoo deployed its secret weapon — Autumn Iversen. The 5-foot-6-inch guard played valuable defense and swung the ball quickly on offense, allowing Wahoo to find some open three-point shots.

The Warriors went 7-of-17 from three-point range and quickly turned a 20-18 third-quarter deficit into a 34-20 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

“We got our hands on a lot of good steals and we were reading really well where the ball was going to go. We just broke out and we finally got our gusto to run the floor,” Walker said.

Brigham, who scored her 1,000th career point in Wahoo’s Monday night game against Waverly, led the Warriors with 14 points, including three three-pointers. Taylor Luben added 10 points.

Going up against Wahoo’s 1-3-1 zone was a difficult task for Malcolm, especially just three days after a hard-fought 48-44 overtime loss to Weeping Water in the ECNC Tournament final. Emma Brown led the Clippers with 10 points, but an 0-for-8 performance from beyond the arc and 16 turnovers were too much to overcome.

“I think there were still a few emotions about losing the championship game,” Malcolm head coach Andy Klepper said. “We knew what was on the line and we’re not going to make any excuses, we just got beat by a good team tonight.”

