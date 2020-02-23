Unofficial Class A boys basketball district pairings

Here are the unofficial Class A district boys basketball pairings based on the wildcard point standings on the NSAA website early Sunday afternoon. The top seven seeds are Bellevue West, Millard North, Omaha Central, Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista South, Creighton Prep and Omaha South. Official pairings will be released by the NSAA on Tuesday morning.
A-1: Friday – Lincoln High at Norfolk. Saturday – Lincoln High-Norfolk winner at Bellevue West, North Platte at Lincoln Southeast. March 2 – finals.
A-2: Friday – Omaha Northwest at Lincoln Southwest. Saturday – Lincoln Southwest-Omaha Northwest winner at Millard North, Columbus at Kearney. March 2 – finals.
You have free articles remaining.
A-3: Friday – South Sioux City at Elkhorn South. Saturday – Elkhorn South-South Sioux City winner at Omaha Central, Gretna at Lincoln North Star. March 2 – finals.
A-4: Friday – Omaha Bryan at Omaha North. Saturday – Omaha North-Omaha Bryan winner at Omaha Westside, Millard South at Papillion-La Vista. March 2 – finals.
A-5: Friday – Fremont at Lincoln Northeast. Saturday – Northeast-Fremont winner at Papillion-La Vista South, Millard West at Elkhorn. March 2 – finals.
A-6: Saturday – Lincoln East at Creighton Prep, Bellevue East at Grand Island. March 2 – finals.
A-7: Saturday – Omaha Benson at Omaha South, Omaha Burke at Lincoln Pius X. March 2 – finals.