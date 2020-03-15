Under more normal conditions, a Bellevue West-Millard North state tournament sequel is possible in ’21

When it comes to the sports world, there are no guarantees, as everyone has painfully discovered this past week.
But the chances are pretty high that the 2021 boys state high school basketball tournament should be much different than the historic three-day event that ended this past weekend — a situation where basketball was put into perspective by the coronavirus pandemic.
It should return to the feast it’s always has been for basketball fans, complete with all the fixings. Loud, enthusiastic and creative student sections, bands, dance teams and cheerleaders will once again create the atmosphere that defines Nebraska high school basketball the second weekend in March.
And the fan without a particular team to root for better be there, too. You won’t be able to depend on ESPN's "SportsCenter" to find out what’s going on.
One thing that may not change, however, is champion Bellevue West and state runner-up Millard North being on top of the heap in Class A again. Led by Wisconsin point guard commit Chucky Hepburn and 6-foot-6 junior Frankie Fidler, Bellevue West brings back three of its top six players next season.
Millard North is even younger. The Mustangs graduate 6-9 senior Max Murrell, who is headed to Stanford next season. Other than that, the stable is full — one that includes one of the top prospects nationally in the 2021 class in 6-4 guard Hunter Sallis; 6-7 sophomore Jasen Green, who already has a Nebraska scholarship offer; and the junior combination of 6-3 point guard Jadin Johnson and 6-5 wing Saint Thomas, who could both be Division I college recruits, as well.
Millard North will look to replace Murrell with 6-8 junior Tyler Sandoval, one of the first players off the bench this season.
Hepburn knows the Thunderbirds will have their work cut out for them if they want to repeat as state champions.
“We’ve still got to work,” Hepburn said after he and his teammates put together a 16-0 run in the final four minutes to stun Millard North 64-62 Saturday night in the Class A championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“We’ll get back to work here in a couple weeks whenever we get back to school from this black plague,” he added with a smile.
For the first 28 minutes, the Mustangs looked like the team that’s been hyped all season, one that was able to beat Bellevue West on its home floor by 10 points on Feb. 14 and then go toe-to-toe in a competitive contest with national power IMG Academy in the Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island the next night.
Johnson fouled out in the fourth quarter, and with Sallis playing on an ankle he injured late in the semifinal win over Omaha South on Friday, the Mustangs couldn’t hold on to their 14-point lead.
Millard North coach Tim Cannon expects the players who are back next season to be motivated by the state runner-up finish.
“They have always come back from things pretty well, so I think the returners will be fine,” Cannon said. “I feel bad for the seniors. Max (Murrell) was saying some things to me after the game that were pretty tough.
“He was apologizing to me, and I don’t feel like they should be doing that,” Cannon added. “Max does a fantastic job, playing with great effort, all of those things. I told him to keep his head up and don’t be blaming yourself.”
Bellevue West was one of five teams to begin the season No. 1 and finish there, joining Omaha Skutt in Class B, Auburn in C-1, BRLD in C-2 and Falls City Sacred Heart in D-2. Coach Doug Woodard’s Thunderbirds struggled a little early when Hepburn missed almost all of December with a concussion.
Bellevue West, however, went 18-1 after the Metro Conference Holiday Tournament and avenged its only loss during that span in the state finals. The development of younger players like Fidler and freshman guard Josiah Dotzler was key in the late season charge.
Dotzler scored the first eight points of the game-ending run, and is following in the footsteps of his older brother, Josh, a former Super-State guard who led the Thunderbirds to state titles in 2004 and ’05 and went on to play at Creighton.
For Hepburn and Fidler, winning the title this season meant a little more since their older brothers — seniors Trey Hepburn and Louis Fidler — were part of seven seniors on the squad. Frankie and Louis Fidler both scored 16 points in the win.
“It’s the best feeling in the world,” Chucky Hepburn said. “I can’t express the feeling that we sent them off the right way to college. This is a moment we’ll never forget.”