Under more normal conditions, a Bellevue West-Millard North state tournament sequel is possible in ’21

Millard North will look to replace Murrell with 6-8 junior Tyler Sandoval, one of the first players off the bench this season.

Hepburn knows the Thunderbirds will have their work cut out for them if they want to repeat as state champions.

“We’ve still got to work,” Hepburn said after he and his teammates put together a 16-0 run in the final four minutes to stun Millard North 64-62 Saturday night in the Class A championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“We’ll get back to work here in a couple weeks whenever we get back to school from this black plague,” he added with a smile.

For the first 28 minutes, the Mustangs looked like the team that’s been hyped all season, one that was able to beat Bellevue West on its home floor by 10 points on Feb. 14 and then go toe-to-toe in a competitive contest with national power IMG Academy in the Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island the next night.

Johnson fouled out in the fourth quarter, and with Sallis playing on an ankle he injured late in the semifinal win over Omaha South on Friday, the Mustangs couldn’t hold on to their 14-point lead.

Millard North coach Tim Cannon expects the players who are back next season to be motivated by the state runner-up finish.