Two years after devastating ankle injury, Centennial’s Bargen reaches 1,000-point milestone

Bargen was the only Bronco to make a field goal as he scored 21 of Centennial’s 24 points on 9-for-15 shooting. Still, holding any team to 10 points is good enough for a hard-fought win. Centennial is allowing 31 points per game this season, and Bargen leads the defensive effort as well.

“Our coaching staff is phenomenal; coach (Cam) Scholl always tells us that defense wins games and he’s not wrong there,” Bargen said. “We really pick up the intensity on our defensive drills in practice, and that just translates into how we play; he always makes sure we play with an edge.”

Centennial is currently 9-4 this season, and one of many Class C-1 contenders looking to play its best basketball over the next month to prepare for districts. A return to the state tournament sounds pretty good to Bargen, but for now, the ultimate team player is simply trying to enjoy every moment he has left with this year’s team.

“I’m just trying to soak in that this is my last season as a Centennial Bronco,” Bargen said. “Obviously, we’re going to do our best to make it to the state tournament, but I really just want to have fun with the guys I’ve been playing with all season.”

