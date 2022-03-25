Two of city's top girls players Franklin, Campbell relish chance to play on same All-Star team

BELLEVUE — J’unti Franklin and Matalynn Campbell know each other well from being on opposite sides of city girls basketball clashes between Lincoln High and Lincoln East.

On Friday night, the duo had a rare chance to team up. Franklin and Campbell led the Blue team to a 104-91 win against White in the Battle Sports Metro all-star game at Bellevue East High School.

Franklin scored 14 points in the game, hitting four three-pointers. She broke out the complete bag of tricks with her dribble moves, too.

“I was just trying to have some fun,” said Franklin, who was a part of the Links team that made the state semifinals this past season. “Season’s been over, and my legs haven’t been right. So, I was just trying to have some fun.”

Campbell had the Links' full attention when the two teams matched up in the past, Franklin said. So, Friday night offered a different feel.

“It was always worry about her, talk about her,” Franklin said. “So, she’s pretty good.”

Campbell echoed the same about Franklin.

“She's got handles,” Campbell said.

Campbell tried to get a pass to Franklin in the corner late in the game. Otherwise, the two could never quite link up in the game.

In all-star game fashion, they started chucking half-court shots. Neither could hit one, but there was one that fell.

“I was trying to get that half-court shot,” Campbell said.

The game was a chance for the state’s top seniors to get together for another run. For these two, a chance to play against some of the best players they didn’t see in the regular season.

“I liked it,” Campbell said. “It was good to get to play against some really good players.”

Boys All-Star game: The Blue boys held off a late white rally to win 155-147 Friday night.

Cale Jacobsen took home MVP honors after scoring 22, as well as being named the Class B-C-D Player of the Year.

For the Ashland-Greenwood senior, it was a chance to play with some of the best Nebraska had to offer after missing AAU ball last summer.

“It was really cool,” he said. “It’s the first time I played with a lot of these guys. I really missed it this summer. It’s just a blessing to be able to play.”

Millard North’s Jasen Green sealed the game with a pair of free throws in the Elam ending. He was one of the Blue players that made plays at the end of the game. Jacobsen banked in a three as he got fouled too.

“When you play and they set a score, nobody wants to lose in this kind of thing,” Jacobsen said. “It got pretty competitive but that is what it is all about.”

Bluejay head coach Jacob Mohs was also honored as the boys Class B-C-D Coach of the Year.

Briefly

Lincoln Southwest's Tim Barada earned Class A girls coach of the year in his first season leading the Silver Hawks.

Southwest rode a familiar defense-first mentality all the way to the state championship, falling short to Fremont earlier this month at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Silver Hawks knocked off previously unbeaten Millard South in the semifinals.

Barada had served as an assistant for Southwest for five seasons before taking on the head job following Jeff Rump's retirement.

