Tuesday's Class A, area boys district final preview: '19 state champions Omaha South, Pius X meet for state tourney berth

Ron Powell breaks down eight district finals, including a clash of 2019 state champions.

A-2: Kearney (14-10) at No. 2 Millard North (21-4), 7 p.m.: Led by Wichita State baseball recruit Seth Stroh, Kearney has pushed a number of elite Class A teams to the limit this season, losing by two points to Bellevue West and Creighton Prep and taking Lincoln North Star to overtime. The Bearcats have won four straight games and are playing their best basketball of the season. But is that enough against a Millard North team filled with Division I college basketball talent?

A-4: No. 8 Papillion-La Vista (16-8) at No. 6 Omaha Westside (17-6), 7 p.m.: With all-state guard and Nebraska-Omaha recruit Jadin Booth as the headliner, Westside has a bevy of perimeter players capable of going off at any time. Papillion-La Vista hopes to exploit the Warriors’ lack of size with 6-5 sophomore Kyle Ingwerson, who is both an inside and outside threat.

