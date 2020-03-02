Tuesday's Class A, area boys district final preview: '19 state champions Omaha South, Pius X meet for state tourney berth

Ron Powell breaks down eight district finals, including a clash of 2019 state champions.
A-2: Kearney (14-10) at No. 2 Millard North (21-4), 7 p.m.: Led by Wichita State baseball recruit Seth Stroh, Kearney has pushed a number of elite Class A teams to the limit this season, losing by two points to Bellevue West and Creighton Prep and taking Lincoln North Star to overtime. The Bearcats have won four straight games and are playing their best basketball of the season. But is that enough against a Millard North team filled with Division I college basketball talent?
A-4: No. 8 Papillion-La Vista (16-8) at No. 6 Omaha Westside (17-6), 7 p.m.: With all-state guard and Nebraska-Omaha recruit Jadin Booth as the headliner, Westside has a bevy of perimeter players capable of going off at any time. Papillion-La Vista hopes to exploit the Warriors’ lack of size with 6-5 sophomore Kyle Ingwerson, who is both an inside and outside threat.
A-7: Lincoln Pius X (16-7) at No. 5 Omaha South (18-5), 6 p.m.: South defeated Pius X 58-47 on Feb. 15, but the defending A state champion Packers almost didn’t make Game 2 against the Thunderbolts (last year’s B state titlist) after surviving an 81-76 triple overtime classic against Omaha Benson. South all-stater Jay Saunders had 40 points in the win. Pius X is 5-7 after an 11-0 start this season had them No. 1 in the ratings in early January. The ‘Bolts, however, will be riding the momentum of a 30-point win over Omaha Burke on Saturday into this one.
C1-5 at Minden: Chase County (17-4) vs. No. 10 Ashland-Greenwood (16-8), 6:30 p.m.: While Chase County’s defensive focus will be on slowing down sophomore standout Cale Jacobsen, the Bluejays will have multiple Chase County players highlighted in their scouting report. Four average between 10.3 and 12.6 points per game, a group led by junior Mason Nordhausen.
C2-4 at Midland University: No. 2 Yutan (21-3) vs. Shelby-Rising City (18-6), 7 p.m.: Yutan, last year’s state runner-up, has been a team on a mission all season take it one step farther behind the trio of junior guard Brady Timm, senior guard Trey Knudsen and 6-6 senior Colby Tichota inside. Shelby-Rising City earned one of the four wildcards into the district finals after a 78-73 overtime loss to Twin River in the subdistrict finals.
D1-1 at Wood River: No. 2 North Platte St. Pat’s (21-2) vs. East Butler (14-8), 6:30 p.m.: East Butler has one of the best players in D-1 in senior all-state guard Jaden Rhynalds who averages 25 points and almost six steals per game. St. Pat’s, a state championship contender, took out Maxwell by 30 points in the subdistrict final behind 22 points from 6-foot sophomore guard Jack Heiss.
D1-4 at Central Community College, Columbus: No. 3 Osmond (23-1) vs. McCool Junction (18-5), 6:30 p.m.: Osmond, whose only loss is to C-2 No. 5 Ponca, has four starters back from last year’s team that reached the D-2 state title game. Keaton Timmerman and Graysen Schulte lead the way, averaging 18.5 points and 13.4 points per game, respectively. Juniors Owen McDonald (13.2 PPG) and Tyler Neville (12.7 PPG) provide a solid 1-2 punch for McCool Junction.
D2-6 at Shelton: No. 4 Parkview Christian (18-7) vs. Wallace (14-8), 6 p.m.: After beating Johnson-Brock by 21 points earlier in the season, Parkview needed a wildcard into the district finals after a 24-point setback to J-B in the subdistricts. Parkview has numerous offensive weapons led by 6-4 senior Jamie Juncal (12.9 PPG) and 6-2 senior Logan Page (10.4 PPG). Wallace counters with the sophomore combination of 6-2 Kolton Hager (17.3 PPG) and 5-10 Camden McConnell (15.5 PPG).