Tri County hands C-2 No. 1 Freeman first loss of season in MUDECAS semifinals, will play Parkview Christian for title

BEATRICE — The soft rims inside the Beatrice Municipal Auditorium proved hard to crack for the top team in Class C-2.

Tri County's defense had plenty to do with that, too.

The C-2 No. 10-ranked Trojans held No. 1 Freeman to 4-of-31 shooting from three-point range to hand the Falcons their first loss of the season in a 41-35 slugfest in the MUDECAS A Division semifinals.

The victory avenged a 17-point loss to Freeman just five days earlier.

And Tri County (12-2) did it with defense. Freeman missed its first 12 three-pointers and led just once — at 6-5 late in the first quarter.

The Trojans held the Falcons without a field goal for 9-minute, 25-second stretch spanning the third and fourth quarters, turning a tie game into a 40-29 lead in the game's final 30 seconds.

Carter Siems took care of things on the other end for the Trojans, scoring 21 points and pulling down 12 rebounds.

Siems was the only Trojan to score more than six points, but it was enough as Freeman (12-1) never got on track.

"When you play Freeman, you know exactly what you're going to get. They're going to make you earn everything you get on every possession," Tri County coach Jeremy Siems said. "So we really focused on that, making sure we were really physical with our screens, rebounding, execution on the offensive end. And then hedging screens and rebounding. We had to limit them to one shot, did a pretty good job of that."

Carter Ruse had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Falcons, making three of their four three-pointers. But his teammates combined to go 1-for-21 from long range. Taylan Vetrovsky added five points and 10 rebounds for Freeman.

It was just the second time the high-flying Falcons have been held to fewer than 50 points this season. The other came in a 30-29 win over defensive-minded Auburn.

Tri County won despite its own shooting woes, going 9-for-21 at the free-throw line and missing the front end of three one-and-ones in the fourth quarter.

Tri County will take on another top-ranked team in Saturday's championship game after D-2 No. 1 Parkview Christian downed Palmyra in Thursday's second semifinal.

Parkview Christian 61, Palmyra 50

Parkview Christian dealt with a little weirdness before the game, then didn't let things get weird once the game started.

The Class D-2 No. 1-ranked Patriots outscored C-2 Palmyra 32-17 in the second half, erasing a four-point halftime deficit to down the Panthers 61-50 and advance to the A Division championship of the MUDECAS Tournament.

Before Thursday night’s game, as Parkview and Palmyra watched the end of the Tri County-Freeman game from the stage in the Beatrice Municipal Auditorium, a Palmyra player noticed his team and the Patriots were both wearing white jerseys.

Parkview (11-1) made the switch to its dark jerseys, but not everyone brought their black threads along — starting center Keyan Simonsen wore a No. 33 jersey belonging to Bruning-Davenport-Shickley.

"It's my fault. I told them they were (wearing) white, and I also should have said, bring both jerseys. So as a coach you go in and you apologize and say, 'Hey, I'm the idiot,'" Parkview coach Nate Godwin said. "But they were already saying, 'Hey, we don't care what jerseys we're in. We're going to go play ball.' That's what's great about this team."

The fashion mix-up didn’t slow Simonsen down. He finished 17 points, including nine in the third quarter as Parkview began its game-deciding run.

Seven of Simonsen’s points came during a 9-0 Patriots spurt late in the third that turned a 40-35 deficit into a 44-40 advantage.

Parkview outscored Palmyra 26-10 over the game’s final 10:29.

Viktar Kachalouski scored 11 of his 17 points in the second half for the Patriots, adding seven rebounds. Maurice Reide added 13 points and seven boards.

Palmyra (7-6) used a 10-0 first-quarter run to grab an early advantage, but couldn’t sustain its momentum.

The Panthers finished 3-for-24 from three-point range, including 0-for-8 in the second half. Palmyra shot just 20% (6-for-30) from the field after halftime while going 5-for-14 at the free-throw line in the final 16 minutes.

Alex Hatcher had 16 points and six rebounds for Palmyra, scoring 10 in the second quarter. Zach Fitzpatrick added 10 points and 11 rebounds.