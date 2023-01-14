Tri County builds big lead, rallies in final minute to edge Parkview Christian for MUDECAS title

BEATRICE — If you're going to win a tournament for the first time in 40 years, you might as well make it worth the price of admission.

Carter Siems scored 18 points, including the go-ahead bucket with 31 seconds left, as Class C-2 No. 10-ranked Tri County built a 16-point lead, gave it all away, and then rallied in the final minute to beat D-2 No. 1 Parkview Christian 59-54 in the A Division championship of the MUDECAS tournament at the Beatrice Municipal Auditorium.

The Trojans beat D-1 No. 8 Johnson-Brock, C-2 No. 1 Freeman, and Parkview Christian to win their first MUDECAS title since going back-to-back in 1982 and 1983.

"To be in this game, it’s not easy. The teams we played to get here, every single one of them is tough as nails. Johnson-Brock, Freeman, I can’t say enough about those guys. They made us earn every quarter, every possession," Tri County coach Jeremy Siems said.

"But it does a lot for us. We know that we can play with them, we know that we can still get better, and we’ve just got to keep heading in that direction."

Carter Siems scored 10 points in the first quarter, including eight of Tri County’s first 11 as the Trojans sprinted to a 19-9 lead.

"We knew we could come out fast, becuse we've done it before," said Carter Siems, who also pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds. "But then we let them get back in it."

Two more Trojan buckets in the first minute of the second period prompted a Parkview Christian timeout.

How did Tri County respond? With Andrew Sasse’s three-pointer, and on its next possession, grabbing an offensive rebound on its first miss of the second period and getting another triple from Braiden Strouf to lead 29-13 with more than five minutes still to play in the quarter.

Parkview did well to get its deficit to single digits by halftime, switching to a zone defense and holding Tri County to four points over the final 5 minutes, 35 seconds of the second quarter to end the half on an 11-4 run.

The quarter included nine points from Viktar Kachalouski, including a layup after he threw the ball off a defender’s back on an inbounds play.

The Patriots continued to chip away in the third, cutting the deficit to 39-35 on Terance Pittman’s bucket halfway through the quarter. Tri County quickly answered with a three from Caden Bales before the teams traded baskets the rest of the quarter.

Kachalouski's three late in the period cut Tri County's lead to three, and the senior scored Parkview's first eight points of the fourth quarter to pull the Patriots even.

Four minutes into the fourth, Parkview had control. The Patriots tied the game at 50 on Kachalouski’s fourth three-pointer of the game, and took their first lead on Maurice Reide’s layup less than a minute later.

"You've got to make a decision when you're down that much, and it's are you going to fight back or are you going to give up," Parkview coach Nate Godwin said. "And they fought."

With 3:08 to go, Parkview Christian led 54-51 after Keyan Simonsen’s layup.

The Patriots wouldn’t score again as Tri County ended the game on an 8-0 run. Parkview missed the front end of two one-and-ones in the final minute while clinging to a 54-53 lead.

Kachalouski led Parkview (11-2) with 24 points. Reide added 15 points and six rebounds, scoring 10 in the second half.

"This is always about getting better for state. I feel like we’re still the best team in D-2, and we’ve just got to keep proving that the rest of the way," Godwin said. "MUDECAS is always awesome this time of year, because you get to see what you’re good at and what you’re not good at, and improve on it."

Sasse scored 11 points for Tri County (13-2), including a pair of free throws with five seconds left to ice the game. Three Trojans — Sasse, Chris Janssen, and Cameron Reynolds, didn't miss a shot as Tri County shot 56% from the field.