Trey Deveaux shakes off double-team for double-double to lead Norris boys into EMC final

“The run we made at the end of the third quarter (was important); CJ’s three was big and it gave us some momentum going into the fourth,” Norris head coach Jimmy Motz said. “We weathered the storm, we had a couple bad turnovers there, but we executed down the stretch.”

Hood finished with 14 points, Mueller had 13 and senior Cade Rice added 11 more as Norris shot 27-for-52 (52%) from the field.

With the win, the Titans will now host No. 8 Elkhorn in the EMC final Saturday at 7:15 p.m., a rematch of a Jan. 2 meeting in which Norris won 53-36.

“In this conference, wins are hard to get by,” Motz said. “I said going into the tournament that all six teams have a chance of getting to state, and that’s how good the league is. You have to bring it every night.”

Norris girls 54, Blair 39

Class B No. 2 Norris led by two points early in the fourth quarter before outscoring Blair 17-4 to close out the game. Senior Brianna Stai made four three-pointers and led Norris (13-1) with 19 points, while junior Ella Waters added 16 points, as well.