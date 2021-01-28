Trey Deveaux shakes off double-team for double-double to lead Norris boys into EMC final

FIRTH — As the Norris boys basketball team’s leading scorer and rebounder, senior Trey Deveaux already commands defensive attention on a nightly basis.
Still, Deveaux’s 21-point, 12-rebound and five-assist night showed that even double teams can’t slow him down.
“When I see double teams like that, I’m able to kick it out because everybody’s a threat on the team,” he said.
Deveaux was one of four Titans to finish in double-digit scoring Thursday night as his fourth double-double of the season led Class B No. 3 Norris to a 66-51 win over No. 9 Bennington in the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament semifinal.
Norris’ (11-1) offense was limited in the first half when senior Brayson Mueller picked up two early fouls and spent most of the second quarter on the bench. Deveaux picked up the slack with 13 first-half points, but Norris’ 29-26 halftime lead was still within Bennington’s (8-5) reach.
Bennington’s Austin Holtz and Tyler LeClair finished with 14 points apiece as their aggressive drives into the lane challenged the Titan defense, but the Badgers’ scoring dried up near the end of the third quarter.
Mueller made his impact with nine points in the third quarter, including a three-pointer with under a minute left as Norris closed the quarter on a 13-4 run. The Titans’ final big play came when senior C.J. Hood drained a buzzer-beating three of his own for a 51-38 lead.
“The run we made at the end of the third quarter (was important); CJ’s three was big and it gave us some momentum going into the fourth,” Norris head coach Jimmy Motz said. “We weathered the storm, we had a couple bad turnovers there, but we executed down the stretch.”
Hood finished with 14 points, Mueller had 13 and senior Cade Rice added 11 more as Norris shot 27-for-52 (52%) from the field.
With the win, the Titans will now host No. 8 Elkhorn in the EMC final Saturday at 7:15 p.m., a rematch of a Jan. 2 meeting in which Norris won 53-36.
“In this conference, wins are hard to get by,” Motz said. “I said going into the tournament that all six teams have a chance of getting to state, and that’s how good the league is. You have to bring it every night.”
Norris girls 54, Blair 39
Class B No. 2 Norris led by two points early in the fourth quarter before outscoring Blair 17-4 to close out the game. Senior Brianna Stai made four three-pointers and led Norris (13-1) with 19 points, while junior Ella Waters added 16 points, as well.
Norris also forced 19 turnovers from Blair (11-5) as Makayla Baughman paced the Bears with 16 points. Norris will face No. 1 Elkhorn North for the first time this season in the Eastern Midlands Conference title game Saturday at 5:30 p.m.