Traudt to go against four top-40 national prospects this weekend in Lincoln AAU tournament

Isaac Traudt will get tested this weekend, and the exam site will be right here in Lincoln.

The 6-foot-10 junior Super-Stater will be among the nationally renowned boys basketball recruits from the class of 2022 competing in the Star City Classic on Friday through Sunday at the Kinetic Sports Complex.

Traudt’s 17-and-under Nebraska Supreme AAU squad will be facing two teams during the weekend with top-40 prospects on their roster. KC Run GMC is led by 6-8 junior Mark Mitchell, the No. 9 player nationally according to Rivals who has recruiting interest from North Carolina, UCLA and Kansas. Mitchell is joined by 6-7 Kansas commit Gradey Dick, who is No. 33 on Rivals’ national list for the class of 2022.

Another opponent, Bradley Beal Elite, has a pair of 2022 recruits in 6-7 Brandon Miller (No. 17 according to Rivals) and 6-4 Nick Smith (No. 36 nationally).

Traudt is currently a four-star recruit who is No. 66 in Rivals, but the Islander's stock has been rising as of late. He has scholarship offers from the likes of Virginia, North Carolina and Kansas in addition to Creighton and Nebraska.

Supreme will take on Bradley Beal Elite at 4:55 p.m. Saturday and KC Run GMC on Sunday at 12:35 p.m. The tournament is open to the public.

