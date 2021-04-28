 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Traudt to go against four top-40 national prospects this weekend in Lincoln AAU tournament
0 comments

Traudt to go against four top-40 national prospects this weekend in Lincoln AAU tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln Southeast vs. Grand Island, 12.31

Grand Island's Isaac Traudt (left) grabs a rebound during a Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal game back in December. Traudt will be going against several top-40 national prospects from the class of 2022 in this weekend's Star City Classic.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Isaac Traudt will get tested this weekend, and the exam site will be right here in Lincoln.

The 6-foot-10 junior Super-Stater will be among the nationally renowned boys basketball recruits from the class of 2022 competing in the Star City Classic on Friday through Sunday at the Kinetic Sports Complex.

Traudt’s 17-and-under Nebraska Supreme AAU squad will be facing two teams during the weekend with top-40 prospects on their roster. KC Run GMC is led by 6-8 junior Mark Mitchell, the No. 9 player nationally according to Rivals who has recruiting interest from North Carolina, UCLA and Kansas. Mitchell is joined by 6-7 Kansas commit Gradey Dick, who is No. 33 on Rivals’ national list for the class of 2022.

Another opponent, Bradley Beal Elite, has a pair of 2022 recruits in 6-7 Brandon Miller (No. 17 according to Rivals) and 6-4 Nick Smith (No. 36 nationally).

Traudt is currently a four-star recruit who is No. 66 in Rivals, but the Islander's stock has been rising as of late. He has scholarship offers from the likes of Virginia, North Carolina and Kansas in addition to Creighton and Nebraska.

Supreme will take on Bradley Beal Elite at 4:55 p.m. Saturday and KC Run GMC on Sunday at 12:35 p.m. The tournament is open to the public.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

High school sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News