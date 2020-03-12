Tourney insider: Tournament plans remain fluid, but NSAA is planning to have games Friday

The boys state basketball tournament made it through Day 1.
Will there be a Day 2?
NSAA executive director Jay Bellar said the tournament will go on as planned, but it is fluid amid the growing concerns with coronavirus.
"Hour by hour," Bellar said.
Govenor Pete Ricketts is expected to have a 10 a.m. news conference Friday, and Bellar said he didn't know if that would have any effect on the tournament, which is set to begin at 9 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Sports Center.
Considering the circumstances, the tournament ran smoothly Thursday.
"We know everyone is disappointed, and were disappointed, too," Bellar said. "I thought it went pretty well."
A look at how some states are handling their state tournaments:
Iowa: Going to restricted attendance (players, coaches, staff, limited fans) for Friday's games; games were open to public through Thursday.
South Dakota: Began crowd restrictions for Thursday night sessions.
Kansas: No restrictions on Thursday; remainder of tournament was canceled.
Colorado: Limited to players, team personnel and four tickets per player.
Wisconsin: No general-admission fans.
Good to be back: Tyson Gordon said getting back to competition was a relief for him and his Omaha Skutt teammates, even if it was in a sparsely populated arena.
"It's been almost two weeks since we played, so it felt really good to get out and finally play another team that wasn't our JV squad," he said. "Student sections create energy, so we had to create energy within ourselves.
"It makes it easier to talk on defense, talk on offense. When Coach (Kyle) Jurgens calls me over to get a play, it's easier to hear him with nobody screaming and yelling. It does make it easier to communicate."
Skutt defeated Norris 66-58 in a Class B opener.
C-1's top players take starring roles: The A-list players in Class C-1 had themselves a day on Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center during the boys state basketball tournament.
Start with Auburn, the returning champ and junior point guard Cam Binder. He had 13 points in the Bulldogs’ 54-48 win over Ashland-Greenwood. He created scoring plays for his teammates, especially during end-of-the-quarter situations. He delivered a dime to Hayden Hall for a layup to end the third.
“Cam didn’t have a turnover today,” Auburn coach Jim Weeks said. “Hayden (Hall) had a great finish on a pass from Cam there at the end of the third.”
Other big performances included Ashland-Greenwood sophomore Cale Jacobsen’s 32 points, Lincoln Christian all-stater Justin Bubak's 16 in a 44-38 win over Wayne, and Adams Central’s Gavin Lipovsky's 24 points in a dominant win over St. Paul.
Add in Ogallala senior Carter Brown’s 19 points and clutch plays during a fourth-quarter rally over Kearney Catholic, and it was evident the stars shined bright Thursday at Devaney.
Class A heavyweights gearing up: Bellevue West is 2-0 against Omaha Westside this season, beating the Warriors by seven on opening weekend in the championship game of their four-team pod and 85-84 in overtime in January on a pair of Chucky Hepburn free throws in the final seconds.
It’s a semifinal matchup Westside guard Jadin Booth is looking forward to.
“It’s going to be up-and-down and it’s going to be a battle,” Booth said. “If we can clean up a few things toward the end of the season, I hope we can come out on top.”
This will be the first matchup of the season between defending champion Omaha South and Millard North and its stable of Division I players.
“I was being sarcastic that with all their headliners, I thought maybe we should just call the score in,” South coach Bruce Chubick Sr. said. “I know we’ll show up and then we’ll see what happens.”
Yutan looks for mental edge: For the second consecutive year, Yutan has had an area sports psychologist visit the team ahead of the boys state tournament.
"Any little that you can get is a good edge," Yutan coach Justin Petersen said. "It worked last year and we just proceeded to go with it again."
It seemed to work as the C-2 No. 2 Chieftains pulled off a 63-56 double-overtime thriller over No. 5 Ponca on Thursday at Lincoln Southeast.
"We just talked about that pendulum swing all the time," Petersen said. "It's going to come back to you and you just have to force it to come back to you. The boys just stayed level. We got lucky and the ball bounced our way at the end."
From loooooog range: If you like watching teams hit three-pointers, then Humphrey/Lindsey Holy Family is your team.
The Class D-1 No. 1 Bulldogs entered the state tournament with a whopping 224 threes. They hit 12 more during Thursday's 71-53 first-round win against No. 6 Fullerton.
"Boy, that will do the trick," Humphrey/LHF coach Joe Hesse said.
Unofficially, the Bulldogs' 236 threes for the season ranks sixth all-time. The all-time record is 289, a figure Ainsworth hit in 2014 and again in 2015.
"This is an all-time great shooting team, and gosh, you kind of expect it," Hesse said. "Miss a couple early ... we're just a different team when shots are falling, just like everybody is."
Hesse said he can't take too much of the credit. His long-range shooters — Bret Hanis, Jason Sjuts, Tyler Sjuts and Jacob Sjuts — put in a lot of work, and the go to Columbus to work on their shot with the "Shot Doctor" Jack Johnson.
"He is tremendous," Hesse said. "I used to think I knew basketball and then you go talk with this guy and it's like, 'I don't know anything.'"