Tourney insider: Tournament plans remain fluid, but NSAA is planning to have games Friday

Yutan looks for mental edge: For the second consecutive year, Yutan has had an area sports psychologist visit the team ahead of the boys state tournament.

"Any little that you can get is a good edge," Yutan coach Justin Petersen said. "It worked last year and we just proceeded to go with it again."

It seemed to work as the C-2 No. 2 Chieftains pulled off a 63-56 double-overtime thriller over No. 5 Ponca on Thursday at Lincoln Southeast.

"We just talked about that pendulum swing all the time," Petersen said. "It's going to come back to you and you just have to force it to come back to you. The boys just stayed level. We got lucky and the ball bounced our way at the end."

From loooooog range: If you like watching teams hit three-pointers, then Humphrey/Lindsey Holy Family is your team.

The Class D-1 No. 1 Bulldogs entered the state tournament with a whopping 224 threes. They hit 12 more during Thursday's 71-53 first-round win against No. 6 Fullerton.

"Boy, that will do the trick," Humphrey/LHF coach Joe Hesse said.