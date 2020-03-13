Tourney insider: Glantz helping Bellevue West hoops team, too; ESPN gives state some love; Irish, Flyers meet again

Saturday's finals rundown: After Millard North's Sallis rolls ankle, Class A final looks different Hunter Sallis will play, per his coach, as the battle between Sallis and Chucky Hepburn and their respective talented teams headlines the day.

We meet again (in a different sport): It seems only fitting that No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart and No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis will be playing in the D-2 state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. After blowing out each of their respective opponents, each team will have a shot to bring home another state championship for their schools.

However, the hardwood isn’t the only place they’ve met before. Coaches and players have good familiarity with each other after Humphrey St. Francis has ended Sacred Heart’s football season each of the past two seasons. St. Francis coach Eric Kessler and Sacred Heart coach Doug Goltz are also the head football coaches.

While revenge might not be exactly on their minds, it certainly creates some motivation to face a familiar team in St. Francis for the Irish.

“Not so much revenge, but we kind of thought they’d (St. Francis) be in this game tomorrow,” said Goltz. “We just wanted to get there, too. They run this 1-3-1 zone that is so difficult for teams to attack.”

The uncertain nature of this year’s boys state basketball tournament presented a challenge for coaches who needed to keep their teams focused and prepared even as the spread of coronavirus impacted sports on a national level.