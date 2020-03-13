Tourney insider: Glantz helping Bellevue West hoops team, too; ESPN gives state some love; Irish, Flyers meet again

It was only fitting there were a few snowflakes in the air when Bellevue West met Omaha Westside in the semifinals since the Thunderbird football team beat Westside in a snowstorm in late November at Memorial Stadium in the Class A championship game to cap a 13-0 season.
Bellevue West Super-State quarterback Nate Glantz, a senior transfer from Millard West, is also playing a role on the basketball team as the sixth man and a defensive stopper. On Saturday, he’ll get the rare opportunity at two Class A state gold medals in the same school year when the No. 3 Thunderbirds face No. 2 Millard North in the finals.
“I’m just thankful for the opportunity to be part of this team,” said Glantz, an Iowa Western Community College football recruit who scored two points against the Warriors. “They ask me to come off the bench and do the little things like defense and making hustle plays. The scoring comes and goes, but that’s really not my role.”
The boys state basketball tournament moves on to the semifinals. Here's your one-stop resource for navigating the brackets through Saturday.
Ready for a close-up: ESPN's flagship program, "SportsCenter," turned its focus to Pinnacle Bank Arena, at least for a night.
Anchors Michael Eaves and Zubin Mehenti commentated over a minute-long highlight video of Omaha Roncalli's triumph against Scottsbluff in a Class B semifinal Friday night. The anchors discussed the unique environment of the arena, which, of course, was limited because of coronavirus concerns. Mehenti commented that it was "interesting, given the circumstances" that the teams were playing.
The program later showed highlights from Bellevue West's win against Omaha Westside in a Class A semifinal, too.
Bellevue West-Millard North rematch: Millard North won the first matchup against Bellevue West 70-60 on the Thunderbirds’ home court on Feb. 14, the night before the Mustangs played IMG Academy at the Heartland Hoops Classic.
Bellevue West Super-State junior guard Chucky Hepburn likes having a second chance against a Mustang team that features his friend Hunter Sallis.
“North is really long and aggressive; the last time we played them, they blocked nine shots,” Hepburn said. “We didn’t shoot the ball real well, so we just have to come out with the mindset like we did tonight and compete.”
Friendly fire: Omaha Skutt’s Tyson Gordon and Omaha Roncalli’s Jack Dotzler are all-state football and basketball athletes who have faced each other in plenty of high-stakes games in both sports.
Now the best friends who have played together in the summer on the same AAU team will be finishing their high school basketball careers playing for a Class B state championship.
“It’s going to be awesome,” Dotzler said after Roncalli’s come-from-behind win over Scottsbluff in Friday’s semifinals. “We played each other in eighth grade in the championship game for our school teams and our coaches talked then that they wouldn’t be surprised if in four years you’ll be fighting it out again, so it’s pretty cool that it’s happened.”
Dotzler, a Morningside basketball recruit, and Gordon, a North Dakota State football signee, text and talk almost daily, but there’s no friendly trash talk between the two.
“That’s not our games,” Gordon said. “It’s more like if he falls down, I help him up, and if I fall down, he helps me up.”
Both of them have suffered painful double-overtime losses in the state finals the past two years. Skutt fell to York in the 2018 B state final after holding a nine-point lead over the Dukes with less than 1:20 to play in regulation.
Roncalli lost to Pius X in double overtime last season. Pius X defeated Skutt in overtime in the semifinals last year.
“It’s not something we talk about, but we’ve got guys in that locker room that played in both of those games,” Skutt coach Kyle Jurgens said. “You get a sense that they’re trying to do anything and everything they can to finish the deal this year.”
Bulldogs, Indians set for rematch: A year after falling short in the semifinals, Ogallala got over the hump Friday with a 47-35 C-1 semifinal win over Adams Central. The Indians’ reward? A date with unbeaten and defending champ Auburn, a team that upended Ogallala 73-68 on Feb. 15 in the Heartland Hoops Classic.
Senior guard Carter Brown credits the team’s experience at state a year ago for getting them over the hump this time around.
“Obviously the experience level of playing in this building a year ago really helped,” Brown said. “We’ve had some bumps in the road this year, but our experience of being here last year has been huge.”
Auburn, which carries a 35-game win streak into Saturday’s final, is embracing a tournament run in which only family members have been allowed to attend.
“Our guys feel like there’s less pressure with less fans,” Weeks said. “They’ve embraced it.”
Said Cam Binder, “When I woke up this morning I was kind of down, thinking no one’s going to be there. But man … our crowd’s been great.”
Don't shortchange Southern Valley: Southern Valley's defense inside proved to be pivotal in its upset of No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family despite a size disadvantage.
The Eagles held Humphrey's trio of Jason Sjuts (6-foot-4), Tyler Sjuts (6-5) and Jacob Sjuts (6-4) 17 points under their season average. Jason had 12, Jacob had six and Tyler went scoreless after averaging 35.8 combined for the season. Southern Valley's Clayton Berry (6-1) and Beau Baily (6-2) handled much of the duty, with plenty of help from teammates collapsing when the ball went to the Bulldogs.
"Our first priority was to shut down No. 23 (Tyler) because we saw him shoot a lot yesterday, and Clayton Berry did a really good job on him," said coach Tylor Fincher.
Hunter Sallis will play, per his coach, as the battle between Sallis and Chucky Hepburn and their respective talented teams headlines the day.
We meet again (in a different sport): It seems only fitting that No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart and No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis will be playing in the D-2 state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. After blowing out each of their respective opponents, each team will have a shot to bring home another state championship for their schools.
However, the hardwood isn’t the only place they’ve met before. Coaches and players have good familiarity with each other after Humphrey St. Francis has ended Sacred Heart’s football season each of the past two seasons. St. Francis coach Eric Kessler and Sacred Heart coach Doug Goltz are also the head football coaches.
While revenge might not be exactly on their minds, it certainly creates some motivation to face a familiar team in St. Francis for the Irish.
“Not so much revenge, but we kind of thought they’d (St. Francis) be in this game tomorrow,” said Goltz. “We just wanted to get there, too. They run this 1-3-1 zone that is so difficult for teams to attack.”
The uncertain nature of this year’s boys state basketball tournament presented a challenge for coaches who needed to keep their teams focused and prepared even as the spread of coronavirus impacted sports on a national level.
While the likes of the NCAA Tournament, NBA regular season and MLB spring training have either been postponed or canceled in the past few days, the state tournament has continued.
Bigger than sports: Grand Island CC head coach Tino Martinez said the uncertain nature of whether the state tournament would be affected by coronavirus has made it difficult to stay focused, but he has tried to keep his team thinking about their games.
“What’s going on in our country right now is something I’ve not lived through,” Martinez said. “It’s just a really unique time, it’s a confusing time for a lot of people and this week has not been easy.”
Even after a national state of emergency was declared and Gov. Pete Ricketts declared a state of emergency in Nebraska, the games have continued as state leaders and NSAA officials have worked to find a solution.
“We’re blessed to have the people we have calling the shots at the NSAA level and I think you have to tip your hat to the mayor, the governor and all those people,” Martinez said.