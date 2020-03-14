Tourney insider: Bellevue West pulls off rare Class A football-hoops sweep; Auburn's balance proves big

“It’s important to have five players that can score, especially inside and outside,” Lambert said. “Our game plan is to get it inside every time, but once they start to clog down and double- and triple-team, it leaves the outside guys wide open.”

Another key to Auburn’s run to back-to-back titles? A work ethic ingrained in the team year-round.

“I can tell you I didn’t have much of a summer vacation this past year,” Hughes said. “We were playing every weekend. We just play and play. Because we play more and know each other, we have that 'glue' with each other. That just helps us.”

In plain sight: Ty Erwin and Noah Schutte have a long history on the Bears' basketball bench.

"I think ever since Ty could get on the chair at the end of the bench, he's been the stat guy," said Laurel-Concord-Coleridge coach Todd Erwin, Ty's father. "Noah was sitting there right beside him with goggles on. They'd be running the stats, running the computer or probably elbowing each other at the end of the bench while we're trying to play a game."

Schutte said he's since switched to contact lenses.