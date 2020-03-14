Tourney insider: Bellevue West pulls off rare Class A football-hoops sweep; Auburn's balance proves big

Bellevue West became the first Class A school to win a football and basketball state title in the same school year since Omaha Central achieved the feat in 2007-08.
“It’s something we’ve talked about the last couple weeks in practice," said Chucky Hepburn, a football player himself through his freshman year before focusing on basketball as a sophomore. “We wanted to be one of those few schools to be able to do it in the last 45 years.”
The Thunderbirds used a 16-0 run to close the game and stun Millard North 64-62 Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
BRLD's perfect run makes a climb: With its 29-0 season, BRLD takes a 52-game winning streak into next season, which is sixth on the all-time Nebraska boys basketball list.
It’s something that’s never discussed by the Wolverines, according to coach Cory Meyer.
“Several games ago an individual asked me what it was I told him I had no idea,” Meyer said. “It’s one game at a time and stats like that I don’t really care about. I worry about getting our guys ready to go.”
GICC coach Tino Martinez says BRLD would rank right toward the top of the best C-1 and C-2 teams he’s seen over the years.
“I hate to compare, but I think you have to put them up there,” Martinez said. “Lucas Vogt adds an element to the game that you can’t prepare for and he’s the one who sets them apart.”
Skar's shooting spree: Luke Skar not only blew by the Omaha Skutt school record for shooting percentage of 72% but blasted the figure with a spectacular performance in the state tournament.
"I didn't seem to miss much — good passing, I think," he said.
Skar hit all nine of his shots and scored 21 points in the Class B finale against Omaha Roncalli, and scored on 4 of 5 shots in the semifinal against Mount Michael. He scored 14 on 5 of 7 shots in the first round against Norris.
"Luke has hit 77% of his shots this year, and that's a crazy number, and we know he's going to hit his shots," said Skutt coach Kyle Jurgens. "He was very efficient."
Skar added, "You know, I don't think I've ever had a game where I didn't miss a shot. It's pretty cool."
Balancing act: A year ago, it was Cam Binder’s heroics that propelled Auburn to its first-ever state title in boys basketball. This year? You could attribute the team’s balance across the board as a main reason the Bulldogs hoisted the championship trophy a second straight year.
Binder was one of four Bulldogs to reach double figures in scoring during Saturday’s 58-34 win over Ogallala. He was joined by senior guard CJ Hughes (11 points), sophomore guard Ryan Binder (11 points) and junior forward Daniel Frary (10 points). Add in 6-foot-8 senior post player Josh Lambert’s six points and eight rebounds, and the Bulldogs’ lineup is downright lethal.
“It’s important to have five players that can score, especially inside and outside,” Lambert said. “Our game plan is to get it inside every time, but once they start to clog down and double- and triple-team, it leaves the outside guys wide open.”
Another key to Auburn’s run to back-to-back titles? A work ethic ingrained in the team year-round.
“I can tell you I didn’t have much of a summer vacation this past year,” Hughes said. “We were playing every weekend. We just play and play. Because we play more and know each other, we have that 'glue' with each other. That just helps us.”
In plain sight: Ty Erwin and Noah Schutte have a long history on the Bears' basketball bench.
"I think ever since Ty could get on the chair at the end of the bench, he's been the stat guy," said Laurel-Concord-Coleridge coach Todd Erwin, Ty's father. "Noah was sitting there right beside him with goggles on. They'd be running the stats, running the computer or probably elbowing each other at the end of the bench while we're trying to play a game."
Schutte said he's since switched to contact lenses.
"He couldn't touch his eyeballs and put the contacts in so he wore some Kareem Abdul-Jabbar goggles," Coach Erwin said. "I always tell him he needs to wear them now."
Learning from one loss: It was a special season for Falls City Sacred Heart. Due in part to multiple superb defensive performances and the inside presence of Tyler Witt, the No. 1 Irish won their second state championship in three years with a dominating 45-33 win over No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Sacred Heart allowed only 31 points a game and finished 29-1. What stands out is who that one loss was to.
That would be the Class C-1 Auburn Bulldogs who, like the Irish, won a state championship with a 58-34 win over Ogallala. Sacred Heart couldn’t get much going in that game, losing 45-31 for its only loss of the season.
The Irish learned a lot from that game, including the development of many key role players that paid dividends in March.
“I think we learned a lot since they really keyed in on Tyler (Witt) in that game,” said guard Jamie Stice. “We realized some of our players need to step up and create. So I think we got better because of that."