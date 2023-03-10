Friday's point leaders
Player, school
Millikan, Platteview;31
Kachalouski, Parkview;29
Cam. Dalinghaus, Johnson-Brock;24
Moseman, Platteview;23
Bombeck, Shelton;22
Ferrin, Omaha Skutt;22
Dotzler, Bellevue West;21
McCafferty, Omaha Concordia;21
Niles, Freeman;21
Rozelle, Gretna;21
Three-pointers
* Ashland-Greenwood stymies Ogallala's offense. Page C2
* Freeman rolls into C-2 final. Page C6
* Parkview dominates, eyes back-to-back titles. Page C7
* Breaking down the finals. Page C8
