Top-rated Omaha Westside rides hot shooting streak into state, routs Spartans in A-3 final

Reggie Thomas scored 19 points to lead five players in double figures and No. 1 Omaha Westside rode a hot shooting streak to a 90-61 win against Lincoln East in an A-3 boys district final Wednesday night in Omaha.

Chandler Meeks scored 18 points, Tate Odvody had 14, Payson Gillespie had 12 and Charlie Davis chipped in 10 for the Warriors (24-2), who made 15 three-pointers and shot 58% from the field.

Gillespie made four three-pointers, and Meeks and Davis each hit three.

Westside took control in the second quarter behind a barrage of threes.

Carter Tempelmeyer had 18 points and Brayden McPhail added 13 for the Spartans (14-9).

