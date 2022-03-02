 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A-3 BOYS HOOPS

Top-rated Omaha Westside rides hot shooting streak into state, routs Spartans in A-3 final

  • Updated
  • 0

Reggie Thomas scored 19 points to lead five players in double figures and No. 1 Omaha Westside rode a hot shooting streak to a 90-61 win against Lincoln East in an A-3 boys district final Wednesday night in Omaha.

Chandler Meeks scored 18 points, Tate Odvody had 14, Payson Gillespie had 12 and Charlie Davis chipped in 10 for the Warriors (24-2), who made 15 three-pointers and shot 58% from the field.

Gillespie made four three-pointers, and Meeks and Davis each hit three.

Westside took control in the second quarter behind a barrage of threes.

Carter Tempelmeyer had 18 points and Brayden McPhail added 13 for the Spartans (14-9).

High school boys basketball logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics torch relay starts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News