Top-ranked Parkview Christian vying for return trip to Class D-2 state tournament in boys district final against Diller-Odell

The Patriots boys basketball team eye a return to state in Class D-2, but they will first have to get past Diller-Odell. Ron Powell previews Saturday's districts in finals in the lower four classes.

Saturday’s games

Class C-1

C1-6 at Wahoo: No. 9 Pierce (20-4) at No. 5 Wahoo (18-6), 4 p.m.: Wahoo rides the momentum of a 78-66 come-from-behind win over No. 8 North Bend Central in Thursday’s subdistrict final, a game Wahoo trailed by 15. The young Warriors have been a bit up and down this season, but senior Trevor Kasischke has been a steady performer throughout, averaging 19.2 points per game. One common opponent for both teams is No. 10 Wayne. Pierce split with them during the regular season while Wahoo owns a 72-43 victory in December. Pierce features 6-6 sophomore Benjamin Brahmer, an all-state football player who recently picked up a Nebraska football scholarship offer.

Class C-2