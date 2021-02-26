Top-ranked Parkview Christian vying for return trip to Class D-2 state tournament in boys district final against Diller-Odell

The Patriots boys basketball team eye a return to state in Class D-2, but they will first have to get past Diller-Odell. Ron Powell previews Saturday's districts in finals in the lower four classes.
Saturday’s games
Class C-1
C1-6 at Wahoo: No. 9 Pierce (20-4) at No. 5 Wahoo (18-6), 4 p.m.: Wahoo rides the momentum of a 78-66 come-from-behind win over No. 8 North Bend Central in Thursday’s subdistrict final, a game Wahoo trailed by 15. The young Warriors have been a bit up and down this season, but senior Trevor Kasischke has been a steady performer throughout, averaging 19.2 points per game. One common opponent for both teams is No. 10 Wayne. Pierce split with them during the regular season while Wahoo owns a 72-43 victory in December. Pierce features 6-6 sophomore Benjamin Brahmer, an all-state football player who recently picked up a Nebraska football scholarship offer.
Class C-2
No. 4 Centennial (17-6) at No. 3 BRLD (17-4), 3 p.m.: Centennial went toe-to-toe with No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic on its home floor before falling 49-44 in Thursday’s subdistrict final. That should give the Broncos some confidence playing the two-time defending C-2 state champions at their place, a Wolverine team led by a pair of all-state seniors in Lucas Vogt and Dylan Beutler. Centennial counters with another senior on a mission in Cooper Gierhan, who had 17 points against GICC.
Class D-2
D2-4: No. 9 Diller-Odell (11-9) at No. 1 Parkview Christian (24-1), 6 p.m.: Parkview claimed a 56-40 home win over Diller-Odell eight days ago, but with a state tournament berth on the line, that result is basically meaningless at this point. Parkview posted a solid 70-53 victory against No. 8 Osceola on the road Thursday night in the subdistrict final behind 26 points from junior guard Jaheim Curry and 14 more by senior Tom Kraan. Senior Austin Jurgens’ 15 points paced Diller-Odell past Friend in its subdistrict final Thursday.