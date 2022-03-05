Tickets, format, when to watch the finals ... here's what you need to know about this year's state hoops tourney

The girls and boys state basketball tournaments will begin Monday across several sites in Lincoln. Here are the basics:

Why are the tournaments in the same week?

In any other year, the girls would play the first weekend or March and the boys would follow the next weekend. However, this was Nebraska's year to host the Big Ten wrestling championships, and the Huskers and the Big Ten needed Pinnacle Bank Arena for the first weekend of March.

Needing Pinnacle Bank Arena for six days of hoops, the NSAA adjusted.

So how is this going to work?

Think of it this way: Instead of three days of tournament play, followed by four off days, followed by three more days of hoops, the tournament will be conducted over six consecutive days.

The most notable change is each day will feature boys and girls games. The NSAA built a schedule so there would be no class overlapping.

For the teams, the format is quite simple. Each team will have an off day in between each game. For example, the Class A girls games will take place on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Are the finals still on TV?

Of course! Nebraska Public Media will broadcast all 12 finals, beginning with Friday morning's Class D-1 boys final and concluding with Saturday night's Class D-2 boys final.

Friday's finals order: Class D-1 boys (9 a.m.), C-1 girls (11 a.m.), B boys (1 p.m.), C-2 boys (4 p.m.), A girls (6 p.m.), D-2 girls (8 p.m.).

Saturday's finals order: D-1 girls (9 a.m.), C-1 boys (11 a.m.), B girls (1 p.m.), C-2 girls (4 p.m.), A boys (6 p.m.), D-2 boys (8 p.m.).

The Class A boys semifinals, typically a big draw, will take place Thursday night at PBA.

The sites to catch the action

Pinnacle Bank Arena remains the premier venue. The Devaney Sports Center is back in play after not being available last year.

All six LPS gyms will host either first-round or third-place games — Lincoln East, Lincoln High, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln Southwest.

Don't forget about the clear-bag policies at PBA and the Devaney Sports Center.

Tickets are electronic only

State tournament tickets must be purchased through GoFan (gofan.co/app/school/NSAA) and redeemed on a smartphone, either through email or the app. No printed tickets will be allowed.

Fans without smartphones can use ticket kiosks at each location (debit or credit cards only).

Ticket prices, including fees, are $9.40 for adults and $7.30 for students. All-day passes can be purchased for $23 each.

