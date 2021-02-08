Thunderbolts to take business, then leisure approach for stacked Heartland Hoops Classic

First and foremost, the Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team will be making a business trip Saturday when the Class A No. 5 Thunderbolts take on C-2 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic in the 14th annual Heartland Hoops Classic at Grand Island's Heartland Events Center.

But there will be some leisure involved as well if event officials allow Pius X to stay after its 5:30 p.m. contest to watch a couple of the top prep school basketball programs nationally take on the top two Nebraska teams in Class A in the back-to-back showcase games of the eight-game extravaganza.

First, it will be Sunrise Christian Academy from the Wichita, Kansas, area, ranked No. 3 nationally according to MaxPreps, taking on No. 23 Bellevue West at 7:15 p.m. The final game of the day pits No. 12 Oak Hill Academy (Virginia) against No. 25 Millard North.

“We wouldn’t mind being able to see some of that stuff,” Pius X coach Brian Spicka said. “Our kids are basketball fans and that should be really good basketball, so I’m sure they’re going to want to stick around and see it.”

This is Pius X’s second appearance at the Heartland Hoops Classic, the other coming in 2013 when the Thunderbolts defeated Grand Island. No other Lincoln school has participated in the event.