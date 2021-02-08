Thunderbolts to take business, then leisure approach for stacked Heartland Hoops Classic

First and foremost, the Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team will be making a business trip Saturday when the Class A No. 5 Thunderbolts take on C-2 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic in the 14th annual Heartland Hoops Classic at Grand Island's Heartland Events Center.
But there will be some leisure involved as well if event officials allow Pius X to stay after its 5:30 p.m. contest to watch a couple of the top prep school basketball programs nationally take on the top two Nebraska teams in Class A in the back-to-back showcase games of the eight-game extravaganza.
First, it will be Sunrise Christian Academy from the Wichita, Kansas, area, ranked No. 3 nationally according to MaxPreps, taking on No. 23 Bellevue West at 7:15 p.m. The final game of the day pits No. 12 Oak Hill Academy (Virginia) against No. 25 Millard North.
“We wouldn’t mind being able to see some of that stuff,” Pius X coach Brian Spicka said. “Our kids are basketball fans and that should be really good basketball, so I’m sure they’re going to want to stick around and see it.”
This is Pius X’s second appearance at the Heartland Hoops Classic, the other coming in 2013 when the Thunderbolts defeated Grand Island. No other Lincoln school has participated in the event.
Don’t get caught up in Pius X being a much larger school than GICC and playing down three classes.
Spicka is a graduate of Bishop Neumann, “so being an old Centennial Conference guy, I know the kind of quality basketball that teams like Central Catholic play,” the Pius X coach said. “It’s going to be a very tough game against a very high-level opponent.”
GICC coach Tino Martinez is the director of the Heartland Hoops Classic, “and we’re just extremely grateful he invited us to play this year,” Spicka said. “It’s going to be a really cool moment for our guys to play in a big arena, something that should prepare us for the postseason.”
Bellevue West will be catching a Sunrise Academy team (17-2) coming off a 69-66 overtime win this past weekend over national No. 1 Montverde Academy (Florida), snapping its 44-game winning streak.
Sunrise has six players who already have committed to Division I colleges. Against Montverde Academy, 6-foot-1 senior point guard Kennedy Chandler, a Tennessee recruit, led the way with 19 points, six rebounds and six assists, while 6-8 senior wing Kendall Brown, a Baylor signee, scored 21 points.
Sunrise’s leading scorer is 6-7 junior Gradey Dick, who averages 22 points a game. He has offers from both Nebraska and Creighton.
Bellevue West will get a warmup game before Saturday, hosting Waukee, Iowa, on Tuesday in a COVID-19 replacement game that will not count for NSAA wild-card points. Waukee (10-1), led by 6-7 Iowa recruit Payton Sandfort and 6-6 Drake-bound Tucker DeVries, is ranked No. 2 in Iowa’s 4A class.
Millard North faces an Oak Hill squad (14-6) that has five players averaging in double figures with all five getting high-level Division I college recruiting looks. The leading scorer is 6-5 junior MJ Rice at 18.7 points per game. Rice has scholarship offers from Pittsburgh, Louisville, North Carolina State and Boston College.
Sunrise Academy and Oak Hill will face off Friday night at 7 p.m. at Hastings College.
Saturday’s schedule
Session 1: 8 a.m.—Mullen vs. Loomis; 9:40 a.m.—Elkhorn North vs. St. Paul; 11:20 a.m.—Logan View/Scribner-Snyder vs. Northwest; 1 p.m.—Mount Michael vs. Grand Island.
Session 2: 3:45 p.m.—BRLD vs. Auburn; 5:30 p.m.—Grand Island CC vs. Pius X; 7:15 p.m.—Sunrise Christian Academy vs. Bellevue West; 9 p.m.—Oak Hill Academy vs. Millard North.