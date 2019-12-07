Thunderbolts "play harder" to overcome deficit against Millard West

OMAHA — There wasn’t any game-changing strategy adjustments that helped Lincoln Pius X overcome a 12-point first-half deficit to Millard West in the finals of its Early Bird Classic on Saturday at Creighton Prep.
“We just played harder,” Lincoln Pius X coach Brian Spicka said after his Class A No. 6 Thunderbolts rebounded for a 61-53 victory to improve to 2-0.
“We talked about having to have multiple effort plays and whenever we make effort plays out there it provides us with energy, the energy creates rhythm and rhythm creates offensive and defensive opportunities. That’s what happened in the second half.”
The turnaround started after a Thunderbolt timeout following a fast-break layup by Dalys Beanum that gave the Wildcats (1-1) a 30-18 lead with 2:54 left in the first half. Pius X went on an 8-1 run to end the first half to cut the deficit to 31-26 at the break.
The Bolts went in front to stay, 38-36, on a layup by Jayden Gentrup with 2:58 left in the third quarter, part of an 8-0 run. Back-to-back three-pointers by Sam and Charlie Hoiberg gave Pius X more breathing room at 54-45 with 3:14 remaining.
Pius X then closed it out at the free throw line, hitting 7 of 9 in the final 1:17 to secure the win. Kolbe Rada netted 5 of 6 foul shots during that span to finish with a team-high 15 points.
The Thunderbolts shot just 37% from the field (23-of-61) overall and was only 6-of-27 from beyond the three-point arc. But a 39-31 rebounding edge (20 offensive boards) and a defense that forced 11 Millard West turnovers and limited the Wildcats to 39 percent shooting after they hit 8 of 9 shots in the opening period.
The Wildcats’ Evan Meyersick, a 6-5 junior, had eight of his team-high 15 points in the first quarter when he hit all three shots he attempted.
Jake Greisen, a 6-foot-6 junior, led Pius X’s rebounding effort with eight to go with 11 points inside. Sam Hoiberg, who hit the game-winner in the final seconds of Pius X’s 58-56 win over Creighton Prep on Thursday, finished with 14 points, while his twin brother, Charlie, finished with nine after being held scoreless on Thursday.
“That’s what we need from Jake (Greisen) — that kind of toughness and that kind of motor where he’s just not going to quit on any play,” Spicka said. “He has the potential to to do that every night.
“Charlie seemed a little gun shy in that first game, we talked to him about looking for his shot and that’s what he did,” the Pius X coach added. “He can bring a really good punch for us off the bench to go with his defense and toughness.”
Creighton Prep 66, Southwest 54
In the third place game, Southwest scored the game’s first five points before the No. 8 Junior Jays went on a 22-1 run to take control. Creighton Prep (2-0) hit 11 three-pointers, led by Mai’Jhe Wiley’s four treys on his way to a game-high 20 points.
“Mai’Jhe just works,” Creighton Prep coach Josh Luedtke said. “He’s pretty consistent and when he’s feeling it like he was tonight, he can be tough to stop.”
Southwest (0-2) got it back to seven points, 48-41, with 3:02 left in the third quarter on a three-pointer by Brayton Christensen. Prep responded with an 8-0 run to end the period with a three-pointer by Spencer Schomers capping the run and make it 56-41 heading into the final eight minutes.
Christensen and Jared Bohrer paced the Silver Hawks with 13 points each while Ben Hunzeker chipped in 12.