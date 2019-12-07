Thunderbolts "play harder" to overcome deficit against Millard West

The Thunderbolts shot just 37% from the field (23-of-61) overall and was only 6-of-27 from beyond the three-point arc. But a 39-31 rebounding edge (20 offensive boards) and a defense that forced 11 Millard West turnovers and limited the Wildcats to 39 percent shooting after they hit 8 of 9 shots in the opening period.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wildcats’ Evan Meyersick, a 6-5 junior, had eight of his team-high 15 points in the first quarter when he hit all three shots he attempted.

Jake Greisen, a 6-foot-6 junior, led Pius X’s rebounding effort with eight to go with 11 points inside. Sam Hoiberg, who hit the game-winner in the final seconds of Pius X’s 58-56 win over Creighton Prep on Thursday, finished with 14 points, while his twin brother, Charlie, finished with nine after being held scoreless on Thursday.

“That’s what we need from Jake (Greisen) — that kind of toughness and that kind of motor where he’s just not going to quit on any play,” Spicka said. “He has the potential to to do that every night.

“Charlie seemed a little gun shy in that first game, we talked to him about looking for his shot and that’s what he did,” the Pius X coach added. “He can bring a really good punch for us off the bench to go with his defense and toughness.”

Creighton Prep 66, Southwest 54