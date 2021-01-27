Thunderbolts make clutch plays late to weather storm against Omaha Skutt

The past two years, Lincoln Pius X won two overtime games against Omaha Skutt and lost a road contest to the SkyHawks a year ago when they were undefeated Class B state champions.
So when the Class A No. 5 Thunderbolts had a 14-point second-quarter lead, Pius X coach Brian Spicka had a feeling it wouldn’t hold up.
Sure enough, the Class B No. 4 Hawks battled back to take one-point leads on two different occasions, only to see the Thunderbolts respond every time and eventually emerge with a 57-51 boys basketball triumph Wednesday night at Bishop Flavin Gym.
“Skutt is a championship team with a championship culture, and they’re going to be able to stay in any game because of their grit and toughness,” Spicka said after the Thunderbolts improved to 10-1.
“They were able to weather any storm we put out there, but I was proud of how we responded every time they made a run,” the Pius X coach added. “We need games like (that) moving into February where we have a gut check and our mental toughness is tested.”
It looked like Pius X might run away with it when Sam Hoiberg scored on a driving layup to give the Bolts a 30-16 lead with 52.7 seconds left in the first half, part of the senior guard’s team-high 16 points.
Skutt (10-4), however, scored the next 11 points, a run that started late in the first half on a three-point play by Mitch Scholl and a Charlie Fletcher three-pointer at the buzzer that bounced around and fell through to make it 30-22 at half. Fletcher, a 6-foot-2 all-state senior guard, led all scorers with 19 points.
The SkyHawks took their first lead of the second half with :39.3 left in the third quarter, 40-39, on a three-point play by 6-5 senior center Luke Skar, who finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.
Pius X answered less than 10 seconds later when senior guard Luke Taubenheim finished off a three-point play of his own. On the Thunderbolts’ next possession, Taubenheim got loose for a fast-break layup with 3 seconds remaining to give the Bolts a 44-40 advantage heading into the final eight minutes.
A Grant Dvorak basket gave Skutt its final lead, 45-44, with 5:36 left, only to see the Bolts’ Brady Christiansen drill a three-pointer 13 seconds later. A three by Taubenheim off an assist from Sam Hoiberg broke a 47-47 tie and put Pius X ahead to stay.
Sam Hoiberg’s twin brother, 6-foot senior Charlie Hoiberg, added 12 points for the winners. Taubenheim scored all eight of his points in the second half.
For Skutt coach Kyle Jurgens, it’s been a bit of a roller coaster ride with his team this season. The SkyHawks, for instance, beat Omaha Roncalli by 33 earlier this month in a regular-season game, only to lose by three to Roncalli in the River Cities Conference Tournament last week. He experienced all the ups and downs in one game Wednesday night.
“We were right there with a team I believe is one of the top five teams in the state overall,” Jurgens said. “We started to get some stops and then started attacking the basket and getting some shots to fall.