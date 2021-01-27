Thunderbolts make clutch plays late to weather storm against Omaha Skutt

The past two years, Lincoln Pius X won two overtime games against Omaha Skutt and lost a road contest to the SkyHawks a year ago when they were undefeated Class B state champions.

So when the Class A No. 5 Thunderbolts had a 14-point second-quarter lead, Pius X coach Brian Spicka had a feeling it wouldn’t hold up.

Sure enough, the Class B No. 4 Hawks battled back to take one-point leads on two different occasions, only to see the Thunderbolts respond every time and eventually emerge with a 57-51 boys basketball triumph Wednesday night at Bishop Flavin Gym.

“Skutt is a championship team with a championship culture, and they’re going to be able to stay in any game because of their grit and toughness,” Spicka said after the Thunderbolts improved to 10-1.

“They were able to weather any storm we put out there, but I was proud of how we responded every time they made a run,” the Pius X coach added. “We need games like (that) moving into February where we have a gut check and our mental toughness is tested.”

It looked like Pius X might run away with it when Sam Hoiberg scored on a driving layup to give the Bolts a 30-16 lead with 52.7 seconds left in the first half, part of the senior guard’s team-high 16 points.