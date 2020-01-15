Threat of inclement weather forces changes to Friday's high school lineup

The threat of inclement weather on Friday is leading to some changes in game dates and times.
Lincoln East and Lincoln Southwest basketball doubleheaders, originally scheduled for Friday, have been moved up a day. Southwest will play at Fremont beginning with the girls game at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.
Lincoln East's girls/boys doubleheader at Omaha Central will begin at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
Wahoo's home basketball games against Platteview have been moved from Friday to Thursday. Waverly's basketball doubleheader at Bennington, and Norris' home games against Ralston also were moved up a day.
Several Omaha Metro events also have been pushed up a day.