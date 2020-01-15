Threat of inclement weather forces changes to Friday's high school lineup

The threat of inclement weather on Friday is leading to some changes in game dates and times.

Lincoln East and Lincoln Southwest basketball doubleheaders, originally scheduled for Friday, have been moved up a day. Southwest will play at Fremont beginning with the girls game at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln East's girls/boys doubleheader at Omaha Central will begin at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

Wahoo's home basketball games against Platteview have been moved from Friday to Thursday. Waverly's basketball doubleheader at Bennington, and Norris' home games against Ralston also were moved up a day.

Several Omaha Metro events also have been pushed up a day.