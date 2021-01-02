Thomas drops 48 as No. 1 Millard North outlasts No. 2 Bellevue West in 2OT

Saint Thomas scored 48 points to help Class A No. 1 Millard North outlast No. 2 Bellevue West 94-91 in two overtimes in the Metro boys tournament championship game Saturday at Creighton Prep.

Thomas was 19-of-26 from the field, including 14-of-17 on twos. He also added 12 rebounds.

Highly touted 2021 recruit Hunter Sallis added 20 points for the Mustangs.

Omaha recruit Frankie Filder led the defending state champion Thunderbirds with 22 points, and Wisconsin signee Chucky Hepburn added 19 points and 13 assists.

Millard North shot 56% from the field in the victory.

In the Metro girls final, No. 4 Millard South rallied from an 18-point first-half deficit to top No. 5 Omaha Central 79-76.

Megan Belt and Khloe Lemon each scored 23 points for the Patriots, who repeated as champions.

Belt hit three three-points in the fourth quarter, including one with 1:55 remaining to tie the game at 71-71.

Sophomore Mya Babbitt gave Millard South its first lead of the game on a cut to the basket with :42.7 remaining.

Aaniya Web had 19 points for the Eagles.

