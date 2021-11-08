This year's Metro tournaments will utilize a shot clock. Here's what it means for Nebraska prep hoops

A proposal from Louisville to use the shot clock in all classes was voted down. The other two proposals came from Omaha Central. One was similar to Louisville's — for all classes — and did not pass. The other Omaha Central proposal was for Class A schools only, and it passed. The Class A proposal will be voted on across all six districts in January. If enough districts pass it, the proposal will go before the NSAA board of directors in April.

"Class A is very adamant that they want to add (it), so they've gone through that legislative process," Dolliver said.

Dolliver said the smaller schools may be waiting to see what happens in Class A before writing up proposals for the lower classes, which would be similar to what occurred in neighboring South Dakota, where the state's biggest class implemented the shot clock first. The smaller classes followed a couple of years later.

A hurdle for all schools, especially the smaller ones, is cost and operation.

"I’ve heard that from the smaller schools where they struggle sometimes finding somebody just to run the regular clock, and now you’re going to need another person to run a shot clock," Dolliver said. "That’s not an obstacle that we can’t overcome, but I do know that some of our ADs have talked about that aspect about it."