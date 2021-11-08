This year's Metro tournaments will utilize a shot clock. Here's what it means for Nebraska prep hoops

The earliest high school basketball gyms in Nebraska could see shot clocks is the 2022-23 season.
A sneak peek, however, is coming much sooner.
The Metro basketball tournaments, scheduled for after Christmas, will utilize a 35-second shot clock in an experimental trial for the quarterfinal, semifinal and championship games. The National High School Federation approved a waiver request from the NSAA, Jon Dolliver, the NSAA's assistant director, said Monday.
The Metro Tournament will be played at Baxter Arena, which already has shot clocks in place for Nebraska Omaha basketball games.
The trial run will certainly add another element of excitement for players and coaches from the Omaha schools. It will unveil the possible future of high school hoops in Nebraska, and more importantly, it gives the NSAA something to start with.
"We're going to utilize games so if matchups that are the same during the regular season and then the holiday tournament, we'll use those as data points so we can look at scoring averages," said Dolliver, who oversees basketball for the NSAA. "We're going to look at number of possessions in games, we're going to look at the number of fouls in the last two minutes of the game, or look at shot-clock violations."
The waiver approval comes about a week after three shot-clock proposals were voted on in District 2, which includes the Omaha schools.
A proposal from Louisville to use the shot clock in all classes was voted down. The other two proposals came from Omaha Central. One was similar to Louisville's — for all classes — and did not pass. The other Omaha Central proposal was for Class A schools only, and it passed. The Class A proposal will be voted on across all six districts in January. If enough districts pass it, the proposal will go before the NSAA board of directors in April.
"Class A is very adamant that they want to add (it), so they've gone through that legislative process," Dolliver said.
🏀 Do you think adding a shot clock for #nebpreps hoops is a good idea?— LJS Prep Extra (@PrepExtra) November 8, 2021
Dolliver said the smaller schools may be waiting to see what happens in Class A before writing up proposals for the lower classes, which would be similar to what occurred in neighboring South Dakota, where the state's biggest class implemented the shot clock first. The smaller classes followed a couple of years later.
A hurdle for all schools, especially the smaller ones, is cost and operation.
"I’ve heard that from the smaller schools where they struggle sometimes finding somebody just to run the regular clock, and now you’re going to need another person to run a shot clock," Dolliver said. "That’s not an obstacle that we can’t overcome, but I do know that some of our ADs have talked about that aspect about it."
The utilization of a shot clock in high school basketball has been a hot topic in Nebraska for several years, but it also faced a big roadblock.
The National High School Federation barred the use of the devices. State high school associations could still implement shot clocks, but by doing so, they forfeited their voting rights on national legislation. Texas and South Dakota were among the states to do that.
However, in May, the NFHS announced it would allow states to integrate shot clocks beginning in 2022-23. That in turn opened the door for schools at the state level to submit proposals.
There remains hoops — and rounds of legislative voting — to jump through, but Nebraska appears closer to the shot clock era.
"I think it’s exciting," Dolliver said of the upcoming Metro experiment. "I think it gives the Metro Conference an opportunity to do it, and let the rest of the state look at what happens. There’s some positives to this, and we’ll see how it shakes out."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.