Third time's the charm for Spartan boys against Southeast

The third time ended up being the charm for the Lincoln East boys basketball team.

After suffering losses of 18 and 19 points in the Spartans’ first two meetings this season against Lincoln Southeast, East got 23 points and 10 rebounds inside from 6-foot-5 senior Jett Janssen, and 15 points and seven assists from junior point guard Carter Glenn, in taking a 59-46 road win over the Knights on Friday night.

“We’ve definitely come a long way since the beginning of the season,” said Janssen, a second-team Super-State defensive end who is committed to play football in college at Wayne State. “I think we’re working together a lot better, and we’re finding open guys for easy shots. Carter makes it easier for all of us.”

East led 20-15 at halftime, then outscored Southeast 17-9 in the third quarter to take a 37-24 lead into the final eight minutes. Janssen had nine points in the period and Glenn dished out three assists.

Spartan senior Pal Dak, who sank a three-pointer in the third period, helped put the game away with eight fourth-quarter points to finish with 11.

