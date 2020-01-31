Third time's the charm for Spartan boys against Southeast

The third time ended up being the charm for the Lincoln East boys basketball team.
After suffering losses of 18 and 19 points in the Spartans’ first two meetings this season against Lincoln Southeast, East got 23 points and 10 rebounds inside from 6-foot-5 senior Jett Janssen, and 15 points and seven assists from junior point guard Carter Glenn, in taking a 59-46 road win over the Knights on Friday night.
“We’ve definitely come a long way since the beginning of the season,” said Janssen, a second-team Super-State defensive end who is committed to play football in college at Wayne State. “I think we’re working together a lot better, and we’re finding open guys for easy shots. Carter makes it easier for all of us.”
East led 20-15 at halftime, then outscored Southeast 17-9 in the third quarter to take a 37-24 lead into the final eight minutes. Janssen had nine points in the period and Glenn dished out three assists.
Spartan senior Pal Dak, who sank a three-pointer in the third period, helped put the game away with eight fourth-quarter points to finish with 11.
As pleased as East coach Jeff Campbell was with his team’s offensive execution in the second half, he may have been happier about the Spartans’ defense. Southeast (10-6) scored 85 points in its win at Grand Island on Tuesday, but shot just 36% from the field (18-of-49) and committed 11 turnovers against East’s pesky defense.
“I thought our guys were engaged and really carried out their responsibilities defensively exactly how we wanted them to,” Campbell said. “I can’t say enough about our guys’ composure tonight. There were plenty of opportunities where they could’ve lost it when Southeast would make a run, but they stayed the course.”
Ajantae Hogan, a 6-4 junior who had 31 points Tuesday against the Islanders, once again led the Knights with 22 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots.
The game ended on a solemn note as a student toward the top of the Southeast section suffered a medical episode with 1:22 remaining in the game, halting the contest for nearly 15 minutes before medical personnel arrived on the scene to take the individual to a local hospital.
East girls 65, Southeast 30
Class A No. 3 East improved to 15-1 behind a balanced attack that saw 11 Spartans score. Senior Charley Bovaird led the way with 16 points, while teammates Olivia Kugler and Kylie Johnson added nine each. Mackenzie Toomey’s 14 points paced the Knights (0-15).