Third-place roundup: Adams Central, Yutan, Humphrey/LHF and Parkview end on winning note

Gavin Lipovsky scored 16 points to lead No. 1 Adams Central to a 59-47 win against No. 4 Lincoln Christian in the Class C-1 boys state tournament third-place game Saturday at Lincoln Northeast High School.
The Patriots (26-2) took a one-point halftime lead and turned it into an 12-point cushion after the third quarter.
Cam Foster added 13 points, including eight in the third quarter, for Adams Central.
Justin Bubak scored 16 to lead the Crusaders (22-5). Gavin McGerr added 10.
Yutan 39, Sutton 30: Trey Knudsen scored 16 points and Brady Timm added eight to lead the No. 2 Chieftains (24-4) in the Class C-2 consolation game.
Quenton Jones and Tyler Baldwin each scored seven points for the No. 4 Mustangs (24-4), who were held to four field goals in the second half.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 50, North Platte St. Pat's 36: Jason Sjuts scored 15 points and twin brother Jacob added 12 to lead the top-ranked Bulldogs in the Class D-1 consolation game.
Humphrey/LHF (26-4) used a big finish to close out the Irish. Jacob Sjuts and Bret Hanis combined for three three-pointers in a 21-point quarter.
Dolan Branch scored 12 points to lead No. 2 St. Pat's (23-4).
Parkview Christian 62, Mullen 43: Jamie Juncal, who scored 21 points, led a balanced attack for the No. 4 Patriots in the Class D-2 third-place game.
Jalen Curry and Logan Page each scored 11 points and Jamal Smith added 10 for the Patriots (21-8), who accomplished their best finish in boys basketball.
Clayton Moore and Brendon Walker each had 14 points for the No. 7 Broncos (22-7).
Juncal scored 15 points after halftime.