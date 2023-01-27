'They really diced us': No. 5 East's offensive onslaught turns tight game into blowout of No. 9 Southwest

Friday night was about offense at Lincoln Southwest.

And it was Lincoln East’s attack that put the Silver Hawks away.

Class A No. 5 East outscored No. 9 Southwest 23-6 over the game’s final 10 minutes to turn a shootout into a blowout in a 75-59 win.

The Spartans (10-4), trailing 53-52 with 2:25 left in the third quarter, scored nine consecutive points to end the period, got a three-pointer from Carter Mick to open the fourth and extend their lead to double digits, then essentially cruised from there.

Southwest (9-6) made just two field goals after taking that 53-52 lead, one coming with 20 seconds left as East's potent attack sent the Silver Hawks into catch-up mode.

"We talked and spent a lot of time the last couple days on moving without the basketball, and that was probably the difference at the end of the game. We were moving well, we were getting things at the rim," East coach Jeff Campbell said. "What we talk about is, if you just cut hard to the rim, that's the most unselfish play in basketball because your teammate is going to be open. And the kids did a nice job of that."

East shot a scorching 61% (25-for-41) from the field over the game's final three quarters, missing just three two-point attempts combined in the second and third periods.

The Spartans started the second quarter by hitting their first six shots to open up a 10-point lead before Southwest got within 37-36 at halftime. After the Silver Hawks scored the first five points of the third quarter to go up 41-37, East responded with eight straight points as part of a 13-3 run to regain its advantage.

"We know this group has to get better defensively, but man, we couldn't get a stop in man defense tonight," Southwest coach Alex Bahe said. "They really diced us in every way they possibly could in the second half. And what we had relied on in prior games is to be able to go to our 1-3-1, and they literally hit a three every time we went to it tonight.

"We couldn't string together stops, and that led to some quick shots on the other end."

East put five players in double figures, led by Carter Mick's 17. Christian Melessa scored 16 on 8-of-9 shooting, going 7-for-7 from the floor in the second half, and Jared Townsley was one of three Spartans to hit three three-pointers on his way to 16 points and seven rebounds.

Carter Tempelmeyer added 12 points and nine boards, and Connor Johnson came off the bench to score all 11 of his points in the first half, including eight in the first quarter.

"At halftime we were only up by one, and we just started talking about how we needed to move a little bit more on offense, get into the gaps," Townsley said. "And once we started doing that a lot of shots started opening up for us and we started hitting them."

East's win helped the Spartans ease the sting of a 19-point loss Tuesday night to Lincoln Southeast, a game that marked just the second time all season before Friday night that a game between city schools was decided by more than nine points. East's previous three losses had come by three, two and one point.

"We had a good video session on Wednesday, and just pinpointed about two or three things that did not go well. And it wasn't the shooting part; because sometimes you shoot and sometimes you don't," Campbell said. "It was more the defensive part. And we pinpointed a few things, and the kids were extremely intentional about fixing those things (in practice) Wednesday and Thursday."