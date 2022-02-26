‘These kids have a lot of fans:’ Community support propels Freeman to 54-32 district championship win over Oakland-Craig

ADAMS — Because they expected a big crowd for Saturday night’s district championship, Carter Ruse’s family told him they might not be able to sit in their usual section of the Freeman gym.

That worried the senior guard, who wondered if he’d be able to pick out his family in the sea of white.

Luckily, Ruse’s family arrived early enough to get their favorite spot and their favorite player didn’t disappoint, either. Ruse scored a game-high 23 points as Class C-2 No. 3 Freeman controlled a 54-32 district championship win over Oakland-Craig from start to finish.

“It just motivates me; it’s nice to be able to look at the crowd and feed off it,” Ruse said of the energy in the gym on Saturday.

Not only did Ruse feed off the standing-room-only crowd, but so did the rest of his Freeman teammates as the Falcons (24-2) shot out to a quick start. A quick three-pointer from junior Brandon Jurgens helped Freeman take a 7-0 lead less than three minutes into the game, and the Falcons’ trademark unselfishness on offense propelled them throughout the first half.

Ruse scored 15 points in the first half alone, junior Carter Niles added 10 of his own before the break, and Oakland-Craig (13-11) trailed Freeman 33-16 going into halftime. Grady Gatewood led the Knights with 10 points.

“I thought our kids did a great job in the first quarter moving the ball,” Freeman coach Jim McLaughlin said. “We were aggressive, we were catching shot-ready and it’s always nice to hit some shots early against teams that are big and strong.”

The Falcons don’t have a single senior on their roster, but that has never stopped the group of sophomores and juniors from dreaming big. A pair of low-scoring losses to three-time defending C-1 champion and conference rival Auburn have accounted for Freeman’s only slip-ups of the season, and those defeats only served to motivate a dedicated team.

“We always talked early in the year about falling in love with the process, and we came to practice every day holding each other to those high standards and pushing ourselves to get better,” Ruse said.

The basketball heritage at Freeman includes 10 previous trips to the state tournament and a D-1 title in 2010, while many members of this year’s team distinctly remember last year’s 40-37 loss to Hartington CC in the opening round of the state tournament.

Seeing the number of fans crammed into the Freeman gym and the many parents, friends and family members alike who took celebratory pictures on the court after the gym made it clear that these Falcons don’t just play for themselves — they do it for the entire community.

“This community supports athletics, it’s a big deal here and these kids have a lot of fans in the elementary school that came out,” McLaughlin said. “It’s a special atmosphere; these district finals are cool on your home court because you get to cut down the nets that you’ve been practicing on all season.”

