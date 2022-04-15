‘There were definitely a lot of smiles’ for Ashland-Greenwood’s Jacobsen after receiving long-awaited Division I offer

In the summer after his sophomore season of basketball, Cale Jacobsen’s phone rarely stayed quiet for an entire day.

When college coaches were able to contact members of the class of 2022, Division I programs from all across the Midwest were quick to establish ties with the exciting sophomore who had just averaged 23.8 points per game for Ashland-Greenwood.

No doubt about it, Jacobsen’s Division I dreams had never felt more real.

Then, in the first game of his junior season, a torn ACL threatened to take it all away.

Roughly 16 months after that devastating injury, one of those schools that first reached out to Jacobsen two years ago finally gave him that long-awaited scholarship offer. North Dakota extended an offer to Jacobsen on Sunday at a travel basketball tournament in Indianapolis.

“There were definitely a lot of smiles on the way home from Indianapolis,” Jacobsen said. “It just kind of completed the whole process for me knowing that someone really believed in me, and it brought all the work I put into rehab full circle for me.”

If there were any concerns among college coaches that Jacobsen wouldn’t be able to return to the heights of his sophomore season, the Ashland-Greenwood guard’s stellar senior year surely put those concerns to bed.

A second-team Super-State selection this year, Jacobsen averaged 16.8 points per game while showing off his all-around rebounding and passing abilities. When Jacobsen set a C-1 state tournament record with a 43-point game in the state semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena, he also caught the attention of Nebraska assistant coach Nate Loenser once again.

The Huskers soon hosted Jacobsen for an on-campus visit and extended him a preferred walk-on offer that represents another exciting opportunity at a Division I program.

“That was really cool; I enjoyed that visit and talking with the coaching staff,” Jacobsen said. “That’s an opportunity that is really intriguing going forward with everything they can offer and the people they have on staff are all pretty special.”

Another Division I school, Holy Cross, extended an offer to Jacobsen on Friday, and the senior also has scholarship offers from Division II schools Wayne State and Nebraska-Kearney. He expects to need some more time to make his college decision, but one thing’s for sure — it’s been a month to remember for the Ashland-Greenwood senior.

On March 12, his key pass to Evan Shepard secured a Class C-1 state title for the Bluejays. Since then, he’s only played with Nebraska Supreme at a travel basketball tournament, participated in state Future Business Leaders of America and picked up that elusive Division I scholarship offer.

No matter where he goes to play his college basketball, a lasting monument to all the hard work Jacobsen put in to get back to this point will never leave Ashland-Greenwood High School — it’s staying put in the trophy case.

“I couldn’t find it (the championship trophy) for a couple days because everybody was passing it around the school, but it finally made its way front and center,” Jacobsen said. “It was a pretty special week because there was just a lot of excitement and joy throughout the hallways.”

