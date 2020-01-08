There's no looking back for Auburn's Binder and the defending C-1 state champion Bulldogs

Cam Binder lives in the moment, his eyes peering straight ahead and not in the rearview mirror.

Proof of that trait was never more evident than on the second Saturday in March last year, when the 6-foot Auburn point guard was a sophomore.

Two days earlier, Binder nailed the game-winning shot as time expired in a Class C-1 boys state basketball quarterfinal tournament win over Grand Island Central Catholic.

Binder then hit his second "once-in-a-lifetime" shot in the state finals, knocking down a 24-foot, step-back three-pointer for the win over North Bend Central at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Time to celebrate and enjoy, right?

Not for Binder. Instead, it was time to get back to work.

Later in the day, Binder was across town at the Speedway Sports Complex competing in the 38th annual Midwest Invitational Basketball Tournament, a youth event in Lincoln which is always on the same weekend as the state high school boys tournament.

“I played two more games and I could barely walk by the end of the day,” said Binder, who plays for the Omaha Sports Academy Crusaders during the AAU spring and summer season.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}