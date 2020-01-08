There's no looking back for Auburn's Binder and the defending C-1 state champion Bulldogs

Cam Binder lives in the moment, his eyes peering straight ahead and not in the rearview mirror.
Proof of that trait was never more evident than on the second Saturday in March last year, when the 6-foot Auburn point guard was a sophomore.
Two days earlier, Binder nailed the game-winning shot as time expired in a Class C-1 boys state basketball quarterfinal tournament win over Grand Island Central Catholic.
Binder then hit his second "once-in-a-lifetime" shot in the state finals, knocking down a 24-foot, step-back three-pointer for the win over North Bend Central at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Time to celebrate and enjoy, right?
Not for Binder. Instead, it was time to get back to work.
Later in the day, Binder was across town at the Speedway Sports Complex competing in the 38th annual Midwest Invitational Basketball Tournament, a youth event in Lincoln which is always on the same weekend as the state high school boys tournament.
“I played two more games and I could barely walk by the end of the day,” said Binder, who plays for the Omaha Sports Academy Crusaders during the AAU spring and summer season.
“When we showed up at Speedway, people thought we were crazy. We still had our medals on and people were telling us they’d just seen us on TV.”
Whether it’s a state championship game in a 15,000-seat arena or a gym with no seating at all, Binder treats it all the same.
“I’m focused on the next challenge in front of me,” said the junior, who is getting recruiting interest from Omaha, North Dakota State and a number of East Coast Division I college programs and Ivy League schools. “I’ll have plenty of time later in life to reminisce.”
Needless to say, with Binder back, Auburn is not resting on its laurels from a year ago. Auburn did not have a senior on the squad last season, and the top-ranked Bulldogs have picked up where the 2019 squad left off.
Auburn is off to a 9-0 start heading into Thursday’s game at Omaha Concordia. The Bulldogs won the eight-team Wayne State holiday tournament last week, a run that included a 63-50 win over Class D-1, No. 3 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in the semifinals and a 62-57 victory against C-2 No. 3 Hartington Cedar Catholic in the finals. On Saturday, Auburn defeated Mound City, Missouri, 51-40, in the Steve Vertin Classic in St. Joseph, Missouri. Mound City is rated No. 3 in Missouri’s Class 1.
Auburn coach Jim Weeks has plenty of experience coaching in a season after his team has won a state championship. He guided Beatrice to three Class B state titles before moving on to Doane to coach college basketball for four seasons. Weeks is in his fourth season at the Auburn helm.
“All of our guys have improved from last year. They’re bigger, stronger and more skilled,” said Weeks, whose team has a 16-game winning streak stretching back to last season. “The key for us is to become more versatile so we’re not one-dimensional and we can handle anything that gets thrown at us. Being defending state champions, we’re going to get everyone’s best shot. We have to be better than we were a year ago if we want to be successful.”
Binder averaged 20.6 points per game last season, but he’s proved to be a standout facilitator when teams key their defense to stop him. Auburn shoved the ball inside against a shorter Mound City team, and the Bulldogs’ 6-8 senior post Josh Lambert scored 20 points and 6-4 junior Daniel Frary added 17. Binder netted 13 in that game.
“I want to be a point guard first, making smart plays and getting the ball to whoever is open,” Binder said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.