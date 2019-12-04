'There's definitely going to be a target on us': After claiming Class B title, Pius X boys hoops look to sustain success in return to Class A

Boys basketball preview: A closer look at each of the city teams One city, 11 teams. Ron Powell takes a look at each squad before the season begins Thursday.

Even with Easley gone, the backcourt should still be a strength for the Thunderbolts with Rada and 6-2 Mitchell Sebek both back. Like Rada, Sebek can stretch the floor with his three-point shooting ability, and coach Brian Spicka expects him to expand on his statistics last season of seven points per game.

“I want to be that guy that not only makes open shots, but can also create open shots for my teammates,” Sebek said. “We’ve got a lot of guys who can basically make any shot, it’s just a matter of getting them the ball in a position to score.”

The ‘Bolts have also added the twin sons of new Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg — 5-10 juniors Sam and Charlie Hoiberg — to the guard mix. They played at Hinsdale Central in suburban Chicago a year ago.

“Charlie and Sam are going to play pretty strong roles for us,” said Spicka, whose sixth-ranked ‘Bolts host No. 8 Creighton Prep in the season opener Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

“Obviously they come from great pedigree and have a great knowledge of the game. They’ve fit in really well with our guys both in personality and schematically.”

The Thunderbolts will be bigger than they were a year ago. Tayden Gentrup, a 6-3 senior letterwinner, will use his football experience to give Pius X a presence inside.