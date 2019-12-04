'There's definitely going to be a target on us': After claiming Class B title, Pius X boys hoops look to sustain success in return to Class A

It’s a new season and a lot has changed over the last nine months for the Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team.
The Thunderbolts return to Class A this season after dropping to Class B for one year and winning a state championship in the process. Just three letterwinners return after graduating a talented senior class that included Super-State guard Charlie Easley and post player Austin Jablonski, who are now members of the Nebraska basketball and football teams, respectively.
Things may be different, but senior returning starters Kolbe Rada and Mitchell Sebek are determined to make it business as usual when it comes to success on the court for a program that’s been to the state tournament three straight years (Class A in 2017 and ’18; Class B last season).
“There’s definitely going to be a target on us, just like last year, and that’s the same mindset we’re coming into this year with,” said Rada, a 6-foot-1 second-team Class B all-state guard last season who averaged 13.7 points and seven rebounds per game for the 27-2 (18-2 against Class A teams) Thunderbolts.
“Everybody is going to be gunning for us because of our reputation, and we need to be ready for that every game,” added Rada, who has Division II scholarship offers from Nebraska-Kearney, Wayne State, Pittsburg State, Rockhurst and Colorado School of Mines. “This might be a new team, but our goals are still the same.”
One city, 11 teams. Ron Powell takes a look at each squad before the season begins Thursday.
You have free articles remaining.
Even with Easley gone, the backcourt should still be a strength for the Thunderbolts with Rada and 6-2 Mitchell Sebek both back. Like Rada, Sebek can stretch the floor with his three-point shooting ability, and coach Brian Spicka expects him to expand on his statistics last season of seven points per game.
“I want to be that guy that not only makes open shots, but can also create open shots for my teammates,” Sebek said. “We’ve got a lot of guys who can basically make any shot, it’s just a matter of getting them the ball in a position to score.”
The ‘Bolts have also added the twin sons of new Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg — 5-10 juniors Sam and Charlie Hoiberg — to the guard mix. They played at Hinsdale Central in suburban Chicago a year ago.
“Charlie and Sam are going to play pretty strong roles for us,” said Spicka, whose sixth-ranked ‘Bolts host No. 8 Creighton Prep in the season opener Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
“Obviously they come from great pedigree and have a great knowledge of the game. They’ve fit in really well with our guys both in personality and schematically.”
The Thunderbolts will be bigger than they were a year ago. Tayden Gentrup, a 6-3 senior letterwinner, will use his football experience to give Pius X a presence inside.
A pair of juniors – 6-2 Luke Taubenheim and 6-3 Sam Easley – can provide the Thunderbolts more length in the backcourt when needed, while 6-5 junior Jake Greisen and 6-5 sophomore Sam Hastreiter both figure to contribute inside or outside.
“We’ve got some flexibility with some of our shooters and some of our taller guys, and right now we’re trying to find the right combination to throw out there,” Spicka said. “Everyone we have on the floor is playing a little different role than they did last year, so guys are learning what those roles are and how to excel in them.”