'The work will show': Rylan Smith rises above injuries to become LSW's scoring leader

The path to becoming Lincoln Southwest's all-time leading scorer hasn't always been a smooth one for Rylan Smith.

Injuries forced him to miss part of his sophomore season and play hurt most of his junior year. Another setback last summer kept him off the AAU circuit and slowed down his recruitment.

But now, nearly halfway through his senior season, Smith stands at the top of Southwest's all-time scoring list after last week's Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.

"First I give all the credit to my coaches and my teammates for putting me in this position. I wouldn’t be here without any of them," Smith said Thursday. "And second, I would say, it’s just hard work. The work will show. You’ve just got to work hard and everything else will come to light."

A rock-solid presence for Southwest for all four years of his high school career, Smith's longevity, and willingness to stick it out through some tough situations, was rewarded last week.

Smith broke the record of 727 career points set just last season by Ben Hunzeker, who happens to be one of Smith's closest friends. It might have been easy for Smith to jab his buddy a little bit for taking down his record in less than a year, but that's not his style.

"That's my guy — my best friend. He's really mentored me a lot, and he really showed me how to put in the work," Smith said. "I just told him that he set the standard for me, and he's someone I look up to. I give him a lot of credit for that record, because he helped me a lot."

It's that kind of attitude that sets Smith apart, said Southwest coach Alex Bahe.

"We’ve certainly had some ups and downs in the four years Rylan has been in our program. But what has probably been most special and unique about Rylan is his resiliency," Bahe said. "His commitment to Southwest basketball and his teammates never wavers. That’s more than anything how I would sum him up."

Smith already held program records for assists in a game, season three-point percentage, and career free throws made. He's never considered himself a scorer, preferring instead to get his teammates involved while serving as a veteran leader on a Southwest team with two sophomores and a junior among its four leading scorers.

Smith is third on the Silver Hawks in points per game at 11.8, third in rebounding, and leads Southwest in assists while also guarding the opposing team's point guard every night.

"We’ve got a young group this year that’s super-talented, and they need a guy like Rylan that provides some stability and some selflessness," Bahe said. "I think all great programs need guys like that. And the fact that Rylan’s a point guard on top of that, it’s invaluable, the things he brings for us."

Smith's steady hand has come through the trials of an injury-plagued career. He tore a muscle in his calf as a sophomore and missed three weeks. As a junior, he played the entire season on a torn patellar tendon.

Then this summer, an important one for seniors looking for a college home, Smith tore a meniscus and couldn't play in front of college coaches.

"It’s been very, very hard," Smith said of the injury issues. "My sophomore and my junior year in particular were some of the hardest times that I’ve ever been through. But if it taught me anything, it taught me you just got to keep going; wake up the next day, get your head up, and put in the work.

Smith is healthy now, he said. He feels more confident driving to the rim and finishing through contact. And he's ready to try and lead Southwest one step farther than last season, when it fell to Gretna by five points in a district final.

The Silver Hawks sit at 5-3 this year, coming off a pair of single-digit losses in the HAC Tournament, and over the next eight days will take on city foes Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln High, and Lincoln North Star.

"What I would say most people feel about Rylan is, he’s just such a likeable guy," Bahe said. "He’s incredibly easy to be around. I think every teacher in this building would agree.

"He’s just such a great person. So when you have good things happen to good people, especially when those people are associated with your program, you get pretty excited about it."

