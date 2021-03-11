The story of MK McGee, the first woman to officiate a boys state basketball game in Nebraska

MK McGee blew her whistle during a Class C-1 boys basketball first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. She called a traveling violation.
She also signaled history. McGee, a Gothenburg native, is the first woman to officiate a boys state basketball game in Nebraska, emerging as a local face of representation in a field dominated by men.
McGee didn't set out with ambitions of being a trendsetter or a barrier-breaker. She didn't purposely become a leader for the state's growing scene of women's officials. She just did it. In the 24-plus hours following the game, her achievement began to gain traction. First, on social media, then on her phone inbox.
"I know it meant a lot to females in general — doesn't matter if it's my female ref (referee) friends or non-reffing friends," she said. "I got texts from friends of mine, dads who have daughters. It means something to them to see that kind of representation."
The impact of McGee's accomplishment is far-reaching and perhaps won't be fully realized immediately. After all, male officials aren't going anywhere. But women are stepping onto courts and fields at a higher rate than ever before, both locally and nationally. In January, Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder became the first women to work the same NBA game in league history. Last month, Sarah Thomas became the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl.
And on Wednesday, McGee pushed the ball forward in Nebraska.
"When I started, it was so different — it was really hard to get varsity games," McGee said. "It took me a long time to do that. Just considering my journey and what that's been like, it's significant to me personally."
Last week, at the girls state basketball tournament, five women, including McGee, officiated games. The shift is happening.
"I look at the progress made over that period of time so that now for a female to get into this, they have so many more opportunities to hit the ground running."
McGee stumbled onto the refereeing path — "it was kind of a fluke," she says — as a student at Doane in 1991. She joined a friend at an officiating class, learning the ropes of being a basketball referee. Sure, there are signals and infractions to digest. Other considerations of the job are best learned in real, live action, such as managing a game — and its players.
Then there's that one pesky thing.
"We're human, so you do hear (the spectators)," McGee said. "There's a little bit of a learning curve on how to block that out. It can be one of the things that keep people from doing it or cause people to quit before they get too far into it. You need to give yourself a chance to get used to it and block it out."
McGee isn't a stranger to the big stage. She's come a long way from officiating junior high games 30 years ago. She's officiated 11 girls state tournaments. She joined two other women as the first all-women officiating crew at the girls Metro Holiday Tournament last year. But the boys tournament, widely considered the state's top high school sporting event, is a grand spectacle, even in a COVID-19 world.
"It was just a really, really neat experience," she said of the game played between Auburn and Pierce. "It was a nice game to ref. The players were great, the coaches were great."
McGee is close with other women officiating basketball games in the state, such as Nicole Wagner and Shannon Eggers, whom she worked with at the Metro final. She speaks highly of the group — and offers a prediction, too.
"It's humbling to be the first because I know the women that are coming up in the state," McGee said. "I won't be the last."