The story of MK McGee, the first woman to officiate a boys state basketball game in Nebraska

And on Wednesday, McGee pushed the ball forward in Nebraska.

"When I started, it was so different — it was really hard to get varsity games," McGee said. "It took me a long time to do that. Just considering my journey and what that's been like, it's significant to me personally."

Last week, at the girls state basketball tournament, five women, including McGee, officiated games. The shift is happening.

"I look at the progress made over that period of time so that now for a female to get into this, they have so many more opportunities to hit the ground running."

McGee stumbled onto the refereeing path — "it was kind of a fluke," she says — as a student at Doane in 1991. She joined a friend at an officiating class, learning the ropes of being a basketball referee. Sure, there are signals and infractions to digest. Other considerations of the job are best learned in real, live action, such as managing a game — and its players.

Then there's that one pesky thing.