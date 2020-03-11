The state tournament games will go on, but without fans in the stands

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

At the games, someone will stand at a single entrance with the lists. After spectators are checked in, they will need to buy a ticket. Any tickets sold in advance will be refunded.

NSAA staff are working with local broadcast outlets to see that video is available from all games.

There will be no concessions and no distinguished service awards will be handed out, although vendors selling T-shirts will be set up. Credentialed media, including student journalists, will be admitted.

Teams always provide pass lists of up to 20 people — including 14 players, coaches and team managers — who will be allowed on the floor. Bellar said that hasn't always been strictly enforced but that it will be this year.

The games are organized by "sessions," so fans allowed in will be able to stay for the entire session.

Some board members wanted the entire team — including JV players — to be able to attend games, along with cheerleaders, to provide some "atmosphere." But making such exceptions seemed difficult to control, and other board members said limiting it to players on the roster seemed to be what the health department was recommending.

The times and locations of the games won't be changed.