The scene: Student sections return to add to excitement to state basketball tournament

“(Dane Petersen) goes flying from outside the lane and throws it down and you see 150 guys get up and get loud, it really gives you an energy boost and motivates you to finish out the rest of the game,” Christo said.

Last season when Norris played at state, some students still came to downtown Lincoln just to be part of the scene. They brought doughnuts and watched the game on the large TV screen across from the arena. Then after the game they stood outside the front door to greet the players.

This year, it felt really good to be back inside the arena for a boys state basketball tournament game.

“It’s special just because we’re seniors and we didn’t get to come last year,” said Sadie Horung-Scherr, who was in the front of the Norris student section Friday. “You want to be here supporting your friends, and we didn’t get to do that last year.”

There were about 300 students in the Norris section.

“The energy is so good,” Horung-Scherr said.

Another Norris student, Houston Boe, said it was great to be able to support their friends on the team.

“Norris is tight-knit community, since Norris is elementary all the way up through high school on the same campus,” Boe said.