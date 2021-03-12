The scene: Student sections return to add to excitement to state basketball tournament

Last year most of the players and coaches at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament were just grateful that the tournament wasn’t canceled, and all three days of games were played.
The crowds were mostly limited to family members of the participants in 2020, meaning most of the students from the qualifying schools weren’t able to attend. But that was better than what was happening in many states, with sports at all levels being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year at the state tournament, though, everyone is glad that more fans are able to attend, especially the student sections.
“The energy that (the student sections) have, especially in this type of atmosphere, is something that’s unmatched,” said Elkhorn basketball player Drew Christo.
Elkhorn made state last year in Class A, losing in the first round. But the Antlers already have won twice this year after beating Norris 49-33 in the Class B semifinals Friday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
While the state tournament still isn’t all the way back to what it has been because of capacity limitations due to local health restrictions, it’s been a good atmosphere. The pep bands still have to wait until next year.
There were about 4,000 spectators for the Elkhorn-Norris game. The big event — Friday’s Class A semifinal contest between Millard North and Millard West — was a sellout crowd of 5,000. The late game, Bellevue West-Creighton Prep, sold about 4,000 tickets.
For this year, the arena is cleared after each game and fans must purchase a ticket for individual games instead of getting multiple games with each session.
When the gates were opened before each game, fans rushed to get good seats, or to be in the front row of the student section.
The Millard West students, decked out in bright neon colors, had just about every row filled up behind the south basketball for the Class A semifinal between the Wildcats and Millard North.
During the Norris-Elkhorn game, the second level of seating was opened for spectators for the first time.
There was a lot of excitement in the arena for the start of that game. The arena DJ played the Nebraska football Tunnel Walk music for the player introductions. The Norris students jumped in unison for about one minute before tipoff.
The Elkhorn student section had a plan for the day, with about 15 students in the front row wearing referee shirts and the rest in red T-shits.
The Elkhorn students were absolutely rocking after Gannon Gragert made a long three-pointer just before halftime to cap the Antlers’ dominating 22-4 lead.
And the Elkhorn students went nuts on a couple of dunks during the game.
Christo says you can really feel the students on those big plays.
“(Dane Petersen) goes flying from outside the lane and throws it down and you see 150 guys get up and get loud, it really gives you an energy boost and motivates you to finish out the rest of the game,” Christo said.
Last season when Norris played at state, some students still came to downtown Lincoln just to be part of the scene. They brought doughnuts and watched the game on the large TV screen across from the arena. Then after the game they stood outside the front door to greet the players.
This year, it felt really good to be back inside the arena for a boys state basketball tournament game.
“It’s special just because we’re seniors and we didn’t get to come last year,” said Sadie Horung-Scherr, who was in the front of the Norris student section Friday. “You want to be here supporting your friends, and we didn’t get to do that last year.”
There were about 300 students in the Norris section.
“The energy is so good,” Horung-Scherr said.
Another Norris student, Houston Boe, said it was great to be able to support their friends on the team.
“Norris is tight-knit community, since Norris is elementary all the way up through high school on the same campus,” Boe said.
About 100 Norris students and families came to the arena about 90 minutes before the game to cheer for the team when its bus arrived at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Waverly vs. Beatrice, 3.12
Waverly vs. Beatrice, 3.12
Waverly vs. Beatrice, 3.12
Waverly vs. Beatrice, 3.12
Waverly vs. Beatrice, 3.12
Waverly vs. Beatrice, 3.12
Elkhorn vs. Norris, 3.12
Elkhorn vs. Norris, 3.12
Elkhorn vs. Norris, 3.12
Elkhorn vs. Norris, 3.12
Elkhorn vs. Norris, 3.12
Elkhorn vs. Norris, 3.12
Elkhorn vs. Norris, 3.12
Elkhorn vs. Norris, 3.12
Elkhorn vs. Norris, 3.12
Elkhorn vs. Norris, 3.12
Elkhorn vs. Norris, 3.12
Elkhorn vs. Norris, 3.12
Elkhorn vs. Norris, 3.12
Elkhorn vs. Norris, 3.12
Elkhorn vs. Norris, 3.12
Elkhorn vs. Norris, 3.12
Elkhorn vs. Norris, 3.12
Elkhorn vs. Norris, 3.12
Waverly vs. Beatrice, 3.12
Waverly vs. Beatrice, 3.12
Waverly vs. Beatrice, 3.12
Waverly vs. Beatrice, 3.12
Waverly vs. Beatrice, 3.12
Waverly vs. Beatrice, 3.12
Waverly vs. Beatrice, 3.12
Waverly vs. Beatrice, 3.12
Waverly vs. Beatrice, 3.12
Waverly vs. Beatrice, 3.12
Waverly vs. Beatrice, 3.12
Waverly vs. Beatrice, 3.12
Waverly vs. Beatrice, 3.12
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.