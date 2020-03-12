The scene: Players miss playing in front of big crowds at state tournament, but understand the situation

The boys state basketball tournament started in front of small crowds across four sites Thursday morning in Lincoln.
Only immediate family members of the players and coaches were able to attend. There were no student sections, no cheerleaders and no bands. The crowd was limited based on the recommendation of local health and city officials due to the coronavirus.
The 9 a.m. game at Pinnacle Bank Arena was a Class B first-round game between Omaha Skutt and Norris. Skutt won the game 66-58.
Omaha Skutt senior all-state guard Tyson Gordon said he missed the student sections.
“The student sections, they get the energy going for both teams,” Gordon said. “That was the big point (coach Kyle Jurgens) said is we have to create energy within ourselves. And just people that wanted to come out and watch us play, and just watch basketball, I feel for them, but this is the safest thing the state had to do.”
Gordon said many of his friends at school were mad they couldn’t come to the games.
“They were mad, but it’s a safety precaution. I get it,” Gordon said. “Obviously we were mad when it first came out, but the more the day went on I think everybody might agree that it was the best thing for the state, with the NBA (suspending games) and all these viruses coming to these celebrities. It was definitely the safest play.”
Fans for each school still sat on different sides of the arena. There were about 50 family members from Omaha Skutt, and about 100 from Norris. Fans from Norris stood more than usual, trying to provide some energy that was missing in the arena.
The unofficial student section was eight siblings of the Norris’ players standing for most of the game in the front row.
Some Norris students still made their way downtown, watching the game together across the street from the arena in The Railyard entertainment area. They had a large box of doughnuts with them. After the game those students waited for the players outside the front doors of the arena.
Norris athletic director Mitchell Stine was happy that the game was still able to be played.
“I’m really happy for the guys,” Stine said. “Every team that made it has worked really hard to earn their way into the tournament, so I’m really happy for them to be able to play. I’m watching it here, and this isn’t any different than a regular-season game, I don’t think. The intensity is there, and the competitiveness.
“We certainly miss our large contingency from our community and our student section and our pep band and our cheerleaders. We miss all those pieces, but I know they’re back supporting, whether they’re down in The Railyard or here watching or back at (the school). All and all, it’s going well.”
The NSAA gave schools a list of criteria for who could be on the pass list. At Norris, the players added who they wanted on the list from their family. Later Stine called each family to verify that they should be on the list to avoid confusion when the families arrived at the arena.
Norris had about 125 people on its pass list. When families arrived at the arena they were verified by Norris school officials and then proceeded to purchase a ticket.
“It worked really well,” Stine said. “Our parents were great to work with, and our kids were great doing that.”
