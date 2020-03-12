The scene: Players miss playing in front of big crowds at state tournament, but understand the situation

Fans for each school still sat on different sides of the arena. There were about 50 family members from Omaha Skutt, and about 100 from Norris. Fans from Norris stood more than usual, trying to provide some energy that was missing in the arena.

The unofficial student section was eight siblings of the Norris’ players standing for most of the game in the front row.

Some Norris students still made their way downtown, watching the game together across the street from the arena in The Railyard entertainment area. They had a large box of doughnuts with them. After the game those students waited for the players outside the front doors of the arena.

Norris athletic director Mitchell Stine was happy that the game was still able to be played.

“I’m really happy for the guys,” Stine said. “Every team that made it has worked really hard to earn their way into the tournament, so I’m really happy for them to be able to play. I’m watching it here, and this isn’t any different than a regular-season game, I don’t think. The intensity is there, and the competitiveness.