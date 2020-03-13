The scene: As the world around them changes, players and coaches get their time on the court at state

It was only a few minutes after Auburn finished playing a first-round game in the boys state basketball tournament Thursday afternoon that Cam Binder returned to the locker room and saw the latest news on one of the busiest news days in recent memory.
The NCAA men’s basketball tournament, known as "March Madness," was canceled.
“I just saw that,” said Binder, a junior at Auburn. “That is insane.”
But as a whole lot of things have changed in the world around the high school basketball players in the past few days, the state tournament games have played on. Almost every hour something new has happened, but on the basketball court, for 1½ hours at a time, it’s been about the game.
The crowds for the tournament have been limited to the immediate family of the players and coaches on the recommendation of local health and city officials due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It was a somewhat eerie feeling outside of Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday evening before the Class A semifinal games when Bellevue West played Omaha Westside and Millard North took on Omaha South. The state tournament usually has a distinctive sound to it — the buzz from the crowd about a great player or the sound of a student pounding away on a drum kit — but there wasn’t much of that. The hallways in the arena were quiet.
And Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn would have had a larger crowd buzzing on Friday with his 28-point, 12-assist game in the Thunderbirds’ 89-70 win against Omaha Westside.
Last year the combined attendance for the Class A semifinals was about 10,500. With all the star power in Class A, and a few schools that often bring big student sections to state, this year may have topped that. But there were fewer than 1,000 spectators combined for the two games.
Binder’s Auburn team won the Class C-1 state championship last year, and will play for the title again on Saturday. And he’s only a junior. But he felt bad for some of the teams that didn’t get to experience how a community comes out to support its team at state.
You have free articles remaining.
“My true concerns are with the teams that just make it up here once like every 20 years, and found the right chemistry before the seniors leave,” Binder said.
It appears that the tournament has a good chance to get to the finish line with the six state championship games on Saturday unless there is a confirmed coronavirus case that can’t be tracked. But for a stretch of about 48 hours, the fear for players was that if they looked at their phone, they’d see news that they wouldn’t get to play.
“It’s just crazy to see the stuff that’s canceling and just wondering what’s next,” said Shane Orr, a player for Omaha Roncalli. “Like we’re out of school next week. It’s only a matter of time before something else gets canceled.”
Orr has friends in college that have been told to go home because their schools are switching to online classes for the rest of the semester. But the players have tried to stay focused on basketball.
“We’re very thankful,” Orr said. “That was our main concern. We didn’t want this to get canceled. No fans is one thing, but we just wanted to play.”
And for many of the coaches, they also have other responsibilities with their full-time jobs and families that will change in the coming days. Roncalli coach JJ Stoffel has three children. His wife and one of his kids came to Friday’s game against Scottsbluff, while his other children were at home with a babysitter.
“I’m very fortunate to have a wife that’s very supportive of me as a coach and teacher,” Stoffel said. “I have a few little kids, but the fact that she’s supportive of that, I’m able to be focused toward this right now.”
With local and state leaders not making a decision that would cause the games to end, Stoffel can sense how much the players appreciate the opportunity they have to play. Omaha Roncalli is scheduled to play Omaha Skutt in the Class B championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday.
It’s been nerve-wracking for the teams, not knowing for certain if their games would go on.
“It’s a cliché, but when you tell your kids that this could be your last game, it literally for some of our seniors could be their last game,” said Stoffel after a 68-55 win against Scottsbluff on Friday. “I know that’s a basketball thing, but that’s what I’m thinking about because our seniors have worked their tails off to get back to this point right now, and our goal all year has been to get back to state. We’re just hoping that we get one more (game), literally.”