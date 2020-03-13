The scene: As the world around them changes, players and coaches get their time on the court at state

Orr has friends in college that have been told to go home because their schools are switching to online classes for the rest of the semester. But the players have tried to stay focused on basketball.

“We’re very thankful,” Orr said. “That was our main concern. We didn’t want this to get canceled. No fans is one thing, but we just wanted to play.”

And for many of the coaches, they also have other responsibilities with their full-time jobs and families that will change in the coming days. Roncalli coach JJ Stoffel has three children. His wife and one of his kids came to Friday’s game against Scottsbluff, while his other children were at home with a babysitter.

“I’m very fortunate to have a wife that’s very supportive of me as a coach and teacher,” Stoffel said. “I have a few little kids, but the fact that she’s supportive of that, I’m able to be focused toward this right now.”

With local and state leaders not making a decision that would cause the games to end, Stoffel can sense how much the players appreciate the opportunity they have to play. Omaha Roncalli is scheduled to play Omaha Skutt in the Class B championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday.

It’s been nerve-wracking for the teams, not knowing for certain if their games would go on.

“It’s a cliché, but when you tell your kids that this could be your last game, it literally for some of our seniors could be their last game,” said Stoffel after a 68-55 win against Scottsbluff on Friday. “I know that’s a basketball thing, but that’s what I’m thinking about because our seniors have worked their tails off to get back to this point right now, and our goal all year has been to get back to state. We’re just hoping that we get one more (game), literally.”

