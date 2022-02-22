 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The official Class A boys basketball district pairings are set. Here's a look at the schedule

Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Pius X, 2.4

Lincoln East's Carter Tempelmeyer (center) is defended by Lincoln Pius X's Jack Hastreiter on Friday, Feb. 4, at Pius X High School.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

The road to the state tournament for Lincoln's boys basketball teams will have to go through Omaha.

The NSAA released official Class A district pairings on Tuesday, and all seven districts are hosted by teams within the Omaha metro area. However, four Lincoln teams will be able to play one final home game during district play.

Play-in games for the three Class A districts with five teams will be held on Friday, with semifinals following on Monday and finals on March 2. The Class A boys basketball state tournament begins March 8.

A-1 (Top seed: Millard North): Friday--Omaha Burke (4-17) at Bellevue East (3-19); Monday--Omaha Burke/Bellevue East winner at Millard North (21-2); Kearney (12-10) at Omaha North (13-10); March 2--final. 

A-2 (Bellevue West): Friday--Norfolk (3-19) at Lincoln High (5-17); Monday--Norfolk/Lincoln High winner at Bellevue West (21-2); Millard South (12-10) at North Platte (13-8); March 2--final.

A-3 (Omaha Westside): Friday--Omaha Northwest (0-22) at Columbus (5-17); Monday--Omaha Northwest/Columbus winner at Omaha Westside (22-2); Millard West (10-12) at Lincoln East (13-8); March 2--final.

A-4 (Omaha Central): Monday--Omaha Benson (4-18) at Omaha Central (18-6); Papillion-La Vista (10-12) at Elkhorn South (14-8); March 2--final.

A-5 (Gretna): Monday--Fremont (8-12) at Gretna (16-6); Omaha South (10-12) at Lincoln Southwest (15-7); March 2--final.

A-6 (Creighton Prep): Monday--Omaha Bryan (6-16) at Creighton Prep (15-7); Grand Island (10-12) at Lincoln Northeast (17-6); March 2--final.

A-7 (Papillion-La Vista South): Monday--Lincoln North Star (9-14) at Papillion-La Vista South (15-7); Lincoln Southeast (10-12) at Lincoln Pius X (16-7); March 2--final.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

