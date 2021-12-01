The Journal Star's preseason boys basketball ratings, 12/2

Case for No. 1: Since defending champion Beatrice graduates its all-senior starting five, there’s no obvious preseason favorite in Class B. Omaha Skutt, which spent most of the 2020 season at No. 1, slots in nicely due to its returning core of James Gninefou, Grant Dvorak and Justin Ferrin. Waverly loses its leading scorer from last season, Andrew Heffelfinger, but the Vikings return the rest of their production and a trio of Cole Murray, Preston Harms and Drew Miller places them among Class B’s title contenders. Connor Millikan headlines an exciting Platteview offense once again, and 2020 runner-up Omaha Roncalli should be back at the top after missing the state tournament last season. State qualifiers Norris, Mount Michael and Blair all have gaps to fill this season, leaving the door open for Bennington, Elkhorn North and Scottsbluff to establish themselves in the top 10.