The Journal Star's preseason boys basketball ratings, 12/2

The high school basketball season tips off on Thursday, and while several defending champions remain atop the ratings, a new season always brings new hope to rising challengers.
Class A
School (’20 rec.) | Pvs.
1. Bellevue West (25-3) | 2
2. Omaha Westside (17-7) | 8
3. Lincoln Pius X (18-4) | 10
4. Millard North (27-2) | 1
5. Creighton Prep (23-3) | 3
6. Omaha Central (20-6) | 6
7. Gretna (12-10) | -
8. Lincoln Southwest (9-12) | -
9. Papillion-La Vista (16-7) | 9
10. Grand Island (12-11) | -
Contenders: Omaha South, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln East, Millard South, Papillion-La Vista South.
Case for No. 1: This is a wide-open season in Class A, but it still seems likely that Bellevue West will be playing in the Class A title game for the fourth time in five seasons. South Dakota State commit William Kyle III and guard Josiah Dotzler are the Thunderbirds’ returning contributors, while Creighton Prep transfer John Mitchell joins a group of new varsity contributors ready to make their mark. Omaha Westside is another preseason favorite due to its returning production that includes seniors Reggie Thomas, Chandler Meeks and Payson Gillespie. Lincoln Pius X is also in the mix due to its Division I commits, while Creighton recruit Jasen Green will lead a brand-new Millard North team. Creighton Prep, Omaha Central and Gretna are presumptive state-tournament teams, but anyone of the contenders could end up playing in March.
Class B
School (’20 rec.) | Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (19-5) | 7
2. Waverly (16-7) | 6
3. Platteview (20-5) | 3
4. Omaha Roncalli (12-12) | 9
5. Beatrice (19-6) | 1
6. Bennington (11-11) | -
7. Scottsbluff (13-9) | -
8. Aurora (16-10) | 8
9. Elkhorn (19-8) | 3
10. Elkhorn North (8-14) | -
Contenders: Blair, Nebraska City, Mount Michael, Norris.
Case for No. 1: Since defending champion Beatrice graduates its all-senior starting five, there’s no obvious preseason favorite in Class B. Omaha Skutt, which spent most of the 2020 season at No. 1, slots in nicely due to its returning core of James Gninefou, Grant Dvorak and Justin Ferrin. Waverly loses its leading scorer from last season, Andrew Heffelfinger, but the Vikings return the rest of their production and a trio of Cole Murray, Preston Harms and Drew Miller places them among Class B’s title contenders. Connor Millikan headlines an exciting Platteview offense once again, and 2020 runner-up Omaha Roncalli should be back at the top after missing the state tournament last season. State qualifiers Norris, Mount Michael and Blair all have gaps to fill this season, leaving the door open for Bennington, Elkhorn North and Scottsbluff to establish themselves in the top 10.
Class C-1
School (’20 rec.) | Pvs.
1. Auburn (26-0) | 1
2. Kearney Catholic (23-3) | 2
3. Ashland-Greenwood (16-8) | -
4. Omaha Concordia (23-5) | 4
5. Milford (26-1) | 9
6. Wahoo (18-7) | 7
7. North Bend Central (18-6) | 10
8. Pierce (21-5) | 6
9. Adams Central (26-3) | 3
10. Wayne (23-7) | 8
Contenders: DC West, Yutan, Ogallala, Lincoln Christian, Boone Central.
Case for No. 1: Auburn hasn’t lost a game in two seasons, so there’s no doubt the Bulldogs deserve a preseason No. 1 rating, even if the competition behind them is as fierce as it gets. Kearney Catholic returns almost all of its team from last season, including 18-point-per-game scorer Brett Mahony. Omaha Concordia and Milford have two of the most talented senior classes in school history seeking redemption at state, while star guards Marcus Glock (Wahoo) and Cale Jacobsen (Ashland-Greenwood) will be motivated from missing out on the state tournament last season. Pierce, Adams Central and Wayne all return several key contributors from last season, but it won’t be an easy path back to Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Class C-2
School (’20 rec.) | Pvs.
1. Humphrey/LHF (23-5*) | 1
2. Grand Island CC (25-4) | 1
3. Howells-Dodge (20-9*) | 2
4. Hartington CC (20-8) | 4
5. Freeman (21-5) | 5
6. Bridgeport (23-3) | 8
7. Doniphan-Trumbull (15-7) | -
8. Norfolk Catholic (14-9) | -
9. Amherst (23-3) | -
10. Oakland-Craig (17-8) | 10
* Class D-1
Contenders: Archbishop Bergan, Cross County, Heartland, Chase County, Tri County.
Case for No. 1: Seniors Isaac Herbek, Marcus Lowry and Gil Jengmer lead a Grand Island CC team that remains a state championship favorite, but the Crusaders and the rest of Class C-2 will be challenged by last year’s Class D-1 finalists. 2020 state champion Humphrey/LHF graduates just one senior, potentially setting up another title challenge against D-1 runner-up Howells-Dodge, which is led by senior guard Blake Sindelar. Hartington CC, Freeman and Bridgeport round out the other C-2 teams near the top, but the top three could be in a league of their own by the end of the year.
Class D-1
School (’20 rec.) | Pvs.
1. Burwell (25-2) | 4
2. North Platte St. Pat’s (23-6) | 3
3. Lourdes CC (15-9) | 10
4. Loomis (22-5*) | 6
5. Kenesaw (16-7) | -
6. Dundy Co.-Stratton (17-5) | -
7. Ansley-Litchfield (20-5) | 5
8. Johnson-Brock (16-10) | -
9. Elgin/PJ (13-13) | -
10. Ainsworth (10-11) | -
* Class D-2
Contenders: Stanton, Riverside, SEM, Maywood-Hayes Center, Walthill.
Case for No. 1: With Humphrey/LHF and Howells-Dodge now playing in Class C-2, the D-1 crown is up for grabs this season. Despite losing several key seniors, Burwell still returns much of the team that went undefeated during the 2020 regular season, while senior guard Jack Heiss has North Platte St. Pat’s thinking of the school’s first state title since 1928. Stellar football players Blake Miller (Lourdes CC), Tyson Denkert (Kenesaw) and Quade Myers (Dundy Co.-Stratton) will lead their teams on the hardwood as well, and the wild card to watch this season is Loomis and its high-powered offense.
Class D-2
School (’20 rec.) | Pvs.
1. Falls City SH (20-7) | 1
2. Osceola (20-7) | 8
3. Humphrey SF (22-5) | 4
4. Mullen (23-4) | 3
5. St. Mary’s (24-3) | 5
6. Parkview Christian (27-2) | 2
7. Wynot (19-8) | 7
8. BDS (19-6*) | 7
9. Wallace (17-6) | -
10. Medicine Valley (14-10) | -
* Class D-1
Contenders: Diller-Odell, Sterling, Sandhills/Thedford.
Case for No. 1: The Irish have won three of the last four D-2 state championships, and there’s no reason to believe Falls City SH won’t be playing for state gold again this year. Seniors Jakob Jordan and Brogan Nachtigal will have to fend off Humphrey SF’s Tanner Pfeifer and Osceola’s Isaiah Zelasney, though, if they want to win a third straight state championship. Mullen and St. Mary’s return most players from their state tournament runs last year, while a new-look Parkview Christian roster could make some noise later in the year.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7
