The Journal Star's preseason boys basketball ratings, 12/1

It can be a bit of a fool's errand to rank boys basketball teams so soon after the end of the football season, but the discussion is what makes it fun. Here are the Journal Star's preseason projections for all six classes.

Class A (2021-22 record) ; Pvs.

1. Bellevue West (25-3) ; 2

2. Omaha Westside (24-3) ; 3

3. Creighton Prep (18-8) ; 5

4. Millard North (26-2) ; 1

5. Gretna (19-7) ; 4

6. Lincoln Southeast (10-13) ; —

7. Lincoln Southwest (16-8) ; 10

8. Lincoln Pius X (18-8) ; 7

9. Omaha Central (19-8) ; 6

10. Papillion-La Vista South (16-8) ; 9

The case for No. 1: Surprise, surprise, the Thunderbirds start the year on top. Creighton recruit Josiah Dotzler leads a roster that Doug Woodard said could end up being one of the deepest he's had in his 25 years leading the program. That's a scary thought for the rest of the class. Omaha Westside will get stronger as the season goes on as it gets players back from injuries, and gets its football players into basketball shape after a title run. Two-time defending champion Millard North returns just two players and 12 total points from last year's team, and has a first-year coach in Michael Etzelmiller.

Class B (2021-22 record) ; Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (24-2) ; 2

2. Omaha Roncalli (22-4) ; 1

3. Platteview (21-7) ; 4

4. Beatrice (17-6) ; 5

5. Waverly (16-10) ; 3

6. York (15-10) ; —

7. Bennington (19-7) ; 7

8. Scottsbluff (21-6) ; 6

9. Elkhorn (12-11) ; 9

10. Crete (10-15) ; —

The case for No. 1: Both Omaha Skutt and Omaha Roncalli return two starters from the teams that played for last year's title, with Skutt returnees Jake Brack (14 ppg. last season) and Blake Ferrin (13 ppg) giving the Skyhawks the early edge. Platteview and Beatrice both return a lot of production from state semifinal teams, and York has all five starters back from a squad that lost to Beatrice in a district final.

Class C-1 (2021-22 record) ; Pvs.

1. Wahoo (23-3) ; 5

2. Auburn (25-4) ; 2

3. Ashland-Greenwood (27-1) ; 1

4. Central City (21-6) ; 10

5. Wayne (24-4) ; 7

6. Malcolm (16-9) ;—

7. Ogallala (22-5) ; 8

8. Fort Calhoun (21-6) ; 4

9. Minden (17-9) ; —

10. O'Neill (20-6) ; —

The case for No. 1: Wahoo has the deepest roster in the class and a tradition of winning, so the Warriors start on top. Despite graduation losses, the cupboards are far from bare at Auburn and Ashland-Greenwood, and Central City returns five starters from a 21-win team. Malcolm, with four starters back, will be hungry to move past an upset in the state football playoffs.

Class C-2 (2021-22 record) ; Pvs.

1. Freeman (24-3) ; 7

2. Amherst (23-5) ; 5

3. Gordon-Rushville (21-4) ; *7

4. Norfolk Catholic (22-5) ; 4

5. Hartington CC (23-5) ; 6

6. Hastings SC (18-8) ;—

7. Grand Island CC (24-4) ; 2

8. Cross County (23-4) ; 9

9. Palmyra (17-9) ; —

10. Doniphan-Trumbull (21-4) ; 8

*-Class C-1

The case for No. 1: Freeman is loaded, and the team right behind it, Amherst, returns plenty from the team that beat the Falcons by 10 in the first round of last year's state tournament. Freeman returns its top six players, including Carter Ruse, who averaged 20.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Gordon-Rushville returns four starters from a team that was a Class C-1 district finalist last season. Grand Island Central Catholic, last season's state runner-up, must replace a lot of firepower.

Class D-1 (2021-22 record) ; Pvs.

1. North Platte SP (26-2) ; 1

2. Howells-Dodge (23-4) ; *3

3. Maywood-Hayes Center (17-10) ; —

4. Elgin/PJ (21-6) ; 6

5. Dundy Co.-Stratton (24-4) ; 4

6. Riverside (20-7) ; 9

7. Humphrey/LHF (28-1) ; *1

8. Ainsworth (17-9) ; 7

9. Mead (16-11) ; 8

10. BDS (16-9) ; —

*-Class C-2

The case for No. 1: Defending champion North Platte St. Patrick, with three returning starters, gets the nod in what could be a wide-open class. Howells-Dodge moves in after a semifinal run in Class C-2 but has to replace plenty of production. Maywood-Hayes Center returns four starters and adds 6-foot-5 Medicine Valley transfer Hayden Kramer, who averaged 23 points and 10 rebounds per game last season. Humprey/Lindsay Holy Family, which won Class D-1 titles in 2019 and 2021, and the Class C-2 title in 2022, must replace all five starters.

Class D-2 (2021-22 record) ; Pvs.

1. Parkview Christian (21-6) ; 1

2. Osceola (22-6) ;4

3. Falls City SH (23-6) ; 3

4. St. Mary's (26-3) ; 2

5. Shelton (19-8) ; 8

6. Hyannis (23-4) ; 6

7. Potter-Dix (20-4) ; 10

8. Mullen (18-9) ; 7

9. Wynot (23-3) ; 5

10. Humphrey SF (16-8) ; 9

The case for No. 1: Parkview Christian returns three starters, its sixth man, four other letterwinners, and adds 6-foot-6 transfer Keyan Simonson. The Patriots were undefeated against Class D-2 competition last season while winning the program's first state title, and will be tough to handle again. Behind them, Osceola has two of the top players in the class in Isaiah Zelasney and Kale Gustafson, and Falls City Sacred Heart is a perennial contender. Multiple teams from central and western Nebraska will contend, led by Shelton and Hyannis.