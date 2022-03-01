The Class A boys district finals are Wednesday. Here’s a breakdown of all seven matchups

Monday’s district semifinals went as expected, with the top 14 seeds in the wild-card points all advancing to Wednesday’s championship finals. Four Lincoln teams will battle for a spot in the state tournament, but the road to Pinnacle Bank Arena will go through the Omaha metro area.

Here’s a look at all seven matchups:

A-1: Omaha North (14-10) at No. 3 Millard North (22-2), 7 p.m.

Creighton recruit Jasen Green leads a high-scoring Millard North offense that can stretch opponents from the three-point line to the paint. The Mustangs’ only losses came against Omaha Westside and Bellevue West, but Millard North won five games this season decided by five points or fewer; this could be another. Only two of Omaha North’s wins are over opponents still playing in the district finals, and both of those victories came against Gretna.

A-2: Millard South (13-10) at No. 2 Bellevue West (22-2), 7 p.m.

The Patriots lacked a consistent scoring effort over the course of the season, ranging from 40-point games to 60-plus at times, and they’ll need one of their best performances yet to overcome Bellevue West. The Thunderbirds have crossed the 70-point mark in 19 of their 24 games, and have nine players averaging five or more points per game.

A-3: Lincoln East (14-8) at No. 1 Omaha Westside (23-2), 7 p.m.

A late-season loss to Gretna snapped a 20-game winning streak for Omaha Westside, a run that showed the Warriors’ offensive strength of junior Tate Odvody, senior Reggie Thomas and a deep senior-heavy rotation that can always push the pace. Lincoln East has been competitive against most of its top-10 opponents and will need a big game from leading scorer Carter Tempelmeyer (17.8 points per game) to have any chance of an upset.

A-4: No. 9 Elkhorn South (15-8) at No. 5 Omaha Central (19-6), 6:30 p.m.

One of the most even district final matchups on paper, Central won their Dec. 10 meeting by just two points. The Eagles feature one of the best all-around guards in Class A, Loyola-Chicago commit Jayden Dawson, and can let the three-pointers fly with great success. Henry Burt and Alec Noonan lead a tough Elkhorn South team that gave just about every top-10 team a hard game throughout the regular season.

A-5: Lincoln Southwest (16-7) at No. 4 Gretna (17-6), 7 p.m.

The Dragons enter the district championship with the most momentum of any Class A team, with a 13-2 record since January that includes wins over every other top-five team. Sophomore guard Landon Pokorski can do it all on offense, and Gretna is also a tough team to break down defensively. Lincoln Southwest came close in their Jan. 15 meeting, a 59-54 Gretna win in overtime, so can Southwest’s all-time leading scorer Ben Hunzeker close his career with a vintage performance?

A-6: No. 10 Lincoln Northeast (18-6) at No. 6 Creighton Prep (16-7), 7 p.m.

Lincoln Northeast trailed off after a 10-0 start to the season, but appears to be back in its stride with four straight wins heading into the district finals. The Rockets’ undersized starting five shouldn’t hurt it against a Creighton Prep team headlined by Omaha commit Luke Jungers, while the Junior Jays’ three-point shooting has come and gone all season. Prep hasn’t missed the state tournament since 2014; Northeast’s last appearance was in 2016.

A-7: No. 8 Lincoln Pius X (17-7) at No. 7 Papillion-La Vista South (16-7), 7 p.m.

Division I-bound brothers Sam and Jack Hastreiter turned in a big performance in the Thunderbolts’ semifinal win, and Pius X will need another stellar game against Papillion-La Vista South. The Titans have topped the 60-point mark in each game of their seven-game winning streak to close the regular season, and it’ll be a tough challenge for the Pius X defense to slow down star guard Daniel Brocaille. If all higher seeds win, Pius X could still make the state tournament as a wild card.

