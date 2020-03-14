'That would have crushed us:' 6 teams go from wondering if there'd be games to cutting down nets

Kansas, Colorado and Wisconsin were among states to start tournaments this week, only to halt them amid COVID-19 concerns.

"There were some rocky moments when I think a few people canceled theirs and things like that, but we always had the glimmer of hope that there will be some other tournaments going on," Jurgens said.

Players, coaches and parents went to bed Thursday and Friday nights left wondering a little.

"It was really hard, because we didn't know today if we were going to play," said Auburn coach Jim Weeks after the Bulldogs beat Ogallala for the Class C-1 title earlier Saturday. "We thought so, but to take this team, undefeated and defending champions and not be able to play, that would have crushed us."

Cam Binder, Auburn's star junior, said mentally he had to be ready to play no matter what he was hearing.

"It was in the back of my head, but I was more relaxing, getting myself ready for the game," Binder said. "If anything happened, I knew that's God's plan and I have nothing to do with that and it's out of (our) control, and know what at the end of every single game that I'd given it my all, that I'd have nothing left on the court that day."