'That would have crushed us:' 6 teams go from wondering if there'd be games to cutting down nets

Players and coaches go into every state tournament knowing they're one game away from seeing their season end in disappointment, and many times in tears.
This year's boys tournament in Lincoln gave new meaning to that.
There is a virus outbreak threatening everyday life. There is concern and eeriness. There are cancellations everywhere you look. So naturally, those at Pinnacle Bank Arena and Devaney Sports Center had a perpetual question. Was Nebraska's boys state tournament next?
It crossed Kyle Jurgens' mind.
The Omaha Skutt coach and his assistants drove back to Omaha after Thursday's first-round win against Norris and started scouting the night Class B games. They saw the news that Kansas had stopped its state tournament after quarterfinal games.
"At one point I don't think anybody talked to anybody for 10 minutes," Jurgens said. "Everybody kind of went blank."
Nebraska's tournament carried forward. All 46 games were played. Six champions were crowned. Four other teams got to finish on a high note and take third place. Omaha Skutt and Auburn were able to complete perfect seasons.
"(We're) very grateful to the NSAA for taking the proper precautions to make sure everybody was safe, but at the same time keeping in mind that these guys have gone through a lot," Jurgens said moments after Omaha Skutt defeated Omaha Roncalli in the Class B state final at PBA in front of a restricted crowd of family members, tournament officials, media members and ushers.
Kansas, Colorado and Wisconsin were among states to start tournaments this week, only to halt them amid COVID-19 concerns.
"There were some rocky moments when I think a few people canceled theirs and things like that, but we always had the glimmer of hope that there will be some other tournaments going on," Jurgens said.
Players, coaches and parents went to bed Thursday and Friday nights left wondering a little.
"It was really hard, because we didn't know today if we were going to play," said Auburn coach Jim Weeks after the Bulldogs beat Ogallala for the Class C-1 title earlier Saturday. "We thought so, but to take this team, undefeated and defending champions and not be able to play, that would have crushed us."
Cam Binder, Auburn's star junior, said mentally he had to be ready to play no matter what he was hearing.
"It was in the back of my head, but I was more relaxing, getting myself ready for the game," Binder said. "If anything happened, I knew that's God's plan and I have nothing to do with that and it's out of (our) control, and know what at the end of every single game that I'd given it my all, that I'd have nothing left on the court that day."
On Wednesday, the NSAA made one of the more difficult decisions in limiting who could attend the games in Lincoln.
There was disappointment, but there also were games. Though seen by fewer people, life-long memories were made.
"The NSAA was incredible," Weeks said. "Can't thank them enough to have the courage to say, 'OK, let's limit the number of people coming in here, let's allow these kids to play.'
"It's huge."
