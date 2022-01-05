Talented junior class, improvements in close games have York back in the Class B mix

To be a contender in Class B basketball, you have to be able to win close games.
Whether it’s the regular season, districts or the state tournament, low-scoring and tightly contested games are just part of the territory. The York boys basketball team struggled mightily at winning those close games last season as a 1-8 record in games decided by seven points or fewer contributed to a six-win season overall.
However, this year’s York team is flipping the script on those close-game struggles. The Dukes have nearly matched last season’s win total already, and their 5-4 record includes improvements in games decided by seven points or less — York is 3-1 in those games this season.
Naturally, those improvements haven’t come without hard work.
“In practice, our attention to detail has just gotten better,” York coach Scott Lamberty said. “Just the little things offensively and defensively and understanding what we're trying to do on both ends of the court has gotten much better. The kids have bought into what we're doing, and that's been a big help.”
An emphasis on rebounding and limiting second-chance points has helped drive York’s defensive efforts this season, and the Dukes’ lone returning starter has been the one leading the charge. Austin Phinney has already nearly doubled his five-point per game average from last year while attacking the boards with a renewed focus.
Another big help has been the emergence of a talented junior class, especially considering York has only two seniors on its roster. Phinney is one of six juniors to see the court this season, and he feels their chemistry from years of youth games has translated to the varsity level.
“We’ve been playing together for a really long time, and we all knew that we’d be thrown into this role and so far it’s been really fun; I just feel like we’re playing our club basketball from fifth grade again,” Phinney said. “That’s been really fun and it’s helped us build team chemistry and pull through tight games with wins.”
Apart from a 58-55 loss to Ralston in its season opener, York managed wins over No. 9 Elkhorn, Adams Central and Class C-2 No. 8 Hastings SC in its other games decided by seven points or fewer. The Dukes’ 47-40 win over Hastings SC in the Kearney Catholic Holiday Tournament last week stands as one of their most impressive performances this season, especially coupled with a hard-fought 56-44 loss to C-1 No. 2 Kearney Catholic the next day.
The standout performer in both of those games was junior guard Garrett Ivey, who is the Dukes’ lone player averaging double-digit scoring so far this season. Ivey’s scoring has provided a boost in every game, but his passing might be even more important to the success of York’s offense.
“He’s really settled down our offense,” Lamberty said. “He plays well off the ball screen and the dribble, and he distributes the ball well, so it’s allowed Austin to float a little bit and be aggressive going to the basket and Ryan Seevers to get to the three-point line and find some open space. For us, Garret’s just been that glue guy.”
The Dukes put together a complete performance in their most recent game, a 67-27 win over Schuyler on Monday, but tougher challenges await in the coming weeks.
York’s January schedule includes games against No. 5 Beatrice, No. 10 Norris, Class C-2 No. 2 Grand Island CC and the Central Conference Tournament at the end of the month. Those challenges will reveal whether the Dukes can truly be a Class B contender.
Coming off a strong December slate and stellar performances since the holiday moratorium, York is getting there.
“They feel they can really compete, and that always helps in practice with the details,” Lamberty said. “Offensively, we still have to be a little more efficient and get to the line more often, so there are some of the little details we still need to work on.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7