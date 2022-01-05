Talented junior class, improvements in close games have York back in the Class B mix

Another big help has been the emergence of a talented junior class, especially considering York has only two seniors on its roster. Phinney is one of six juniors to see the court this season, and he feels their chemistry from years of youth games has translated to the varsity level.

“We’ve been playing together for a really long time, and we all knew that we’d be thrown into this role and so far it’s been really fun; I just feel like we’re playing our club basketball from fifth grade again,” Phinney said. “That’s been really fun and it’s helped us build team chemistry and pull through tight games with wins.”

Apart from a 58-55 loss to Ralston in its season opener, York managed wins over No. 9 Elkhorn, Adams Central and Class C-2 No. 8 Hastings SC in its other games decided by seven points or fewer. The Dukes’ 47-40 win over Hastings SC in the Kearney Catholic Holiday Tournament last week stands as one of their most impressive performances this season, especially coupled with a hard-fought 56-44 loss to C-1 No. 2 Kearney Catholic the next day.