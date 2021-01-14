Take it to the bank: Early jumper bounces in to spark Bazil's 31-point outing in Northeast's win

Renard did more than block shots in the paint. He had 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the floor and 3-of-4 at the free-throw line. Renard also grabbed eight rebounds.

Northeast shot 56% from the field (30-of-53) and hit 10-of-20 from beyond the three-point arc.

“Pierce had a really good response after struggling Saturday night,” Northeast coach Monte Ritchie said. “We know he’s going to make shots, and we believe in him. But what he did more than anything was he got everyone involved, and when he’s doing that, we’re a really tough team to stop offensively.”

After trailing by 23 early in the final period, Kearney (6-5) managed to get the deficit down to 12 twice in the fourth quarter, the last time at 71-59 after a basket by Preston Pearson with 3 minutes left. Northeast quickly extinguished that fire with a 7-0 run that Bazil capped with a transition dunk and a fast-break layup.

“We got punched in the mouth early, and we just didn’t respond,” Kearney coach Drake Beranek said. “We definitely didn’t have any answers in the first half. We battled back some in the second, but we were just down too far to get back in it. Every time we made a run, Northeast would answer.”

Senior Jack Johnson led three Bearcats in double figures with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Pearson and Easton Bruce added 12 each.

