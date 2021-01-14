Take it to the bank: Early jumper bounces in to spark Bazil's 31-point outing in Northeast's win

Pierce Bazil and his Lincoln Northeast boys basketball teammates were looking for something positive early to wipe out the memory of Saturday night’s offensive struggles against Lincoln Pius X.
A bank-shot three-pointer by the 6-foot-4 senior less than 2 minutes into the game seemed to do the trick.
That sent Bazil on his way to 31 points and launched the Rockets to a fast start that they rode to a 78-62 home victory over Kearney on Thursday night at Ed Johnson Gym.
Bazil, who entered Thursday’s game averaging 20 points per game, managed just three in a 67-36 loss at Pius X. He quickly put that behind him with 13 first-quarter points as Northeast (6-2) sprinted to a 24-8 lead.
“I’ve been struggling shooting for a while, but to get that one down early felt good,” said Bazil, who also dished out eight assists in a Rocket offense that was fueled by its defense. Northeast’s pressure forced 18 Bearcat turnovers, and 6-7 senior Connor Renard led the interior defense with five blocked shots.
“On Saturday, we literally couldn’t hit a shot,” added Bazil, who was 12-of-20 from the field. “We started off real slow, so there was a different intensity in practice this week to make sure we came out firing right from the start tonight.”
Fellow senior guard Zachary Moerer added 16 points for the Rockets, hitting 4 of 6 three-point shots. He knocked down a trio of threes in the second quarter to help Northeast build a lead as large as 24 points before taking a 42-24 advantage into intermission.
Renard did more than block shots in the paint. He had 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the floor and 3-of-4 at the free-throw line. Renard also grabbed eight rebounds.
Northeast shot 56% from the field (30-of-53) and hit 10-of-20 from beyond the three-point arc.
“Pierce had a really good response after struggling Saturday night,” Northeast coach Monte Ritchie said. “We know he’s going to make shots, and we believe in him. But what he did more than anything was he got everyone involved, and when he’s doing that, we’re a really tough team to stop offensively.”
After trailing by 23 early in the final period, Kearney (6-5) managed to get the deficit down to 12 twice in the fourth quarter, the last time at 71-59 after a basket by Preston Pearson with 3 minutes left. Northeast quickly extinguished that fire with a 7-0 run that Bazil capped with a transition dunk and a fast-break layup.
“We got punched in the mouth early, and we just didn’t respond,” Kearney coach Drake Beranek said. “We definitely didn’t have any answers in the first half. We battled back some in the second, but we were just down too far to get back in it. Every time we made a run, Northeast would answer.”
Senior Jack Johnson led three Bearcats in double figures with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Pearson and Easton Bruce added 12 each.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.