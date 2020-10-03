Super-Stater from Bellevue West commits to Omaha

Bellevue West standout forward Frankie Fidler announced his commitment to Omaha men's basketball Saturday.
Fidler also had an offer from UC Santa Barbara.
The 6-foot-6 senior earned Super-State second-team honors after helping lead the Thunderbirds to a Class A state championship in March. He averaged 12.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per contest.
110% Commited! pic.twitter.com/pVABsvzJxZ— Frankie Fidler (@FrankieFidler_) October 3, 2020
Fidler played a key role in the state final against Millard North, finishing with 16 points and hitting a pair a free throws that broke a 62-62 tie with 22 seconds remaining.
