Super-Stater from Bellevue West commits to Omaha
  • Updated
Bellevue West vs. Elkhorn, 3.12

Bellevue West’s Frankie Fidler (14) is defended by Elkhorn’s Gannon Gragert (14) in the second half during a Class A boys state tournament first-round game on March 12, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Bellevue West standout forward Frankie Fidler announced his commitment to Omaha men's basketball Saturday.

Fidler also had an offer from UC Santa Barbara.

The 6-foot-6 senior earned Super-State second-team honors after helping lead the Thunderbirds to a Class A state championship in March. He averaged 12.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per contest.

Fidler played a key role in the state final against Millard North, finishing with 16 points and hitting a pair a free throws that broke a 62-62 tie with 22 seconds remaining.

