The Hunter Sallis-Chucky Hepburn rivalry was forever cemented as a lasting legacy for Nebraska high school basketball after Sallis and his Millard North teammates outlasted Hepburn-led Bellevue West in overtime earlier this month in what may have been the highest-level Class A state championship game ever played.

Sallis’ smooth style, quick, featherlike moves both on the ground and in the air and the ease he could throw down dunks or knock down three-pointers or midrange jumpers will not fade from local high school hoops fans’ memories anytime soon.

Nor will Hepburn’s all-around pursuit to perfection. You name it, the Wisconsin recruit did it on the court.

Relentless defensive pressure. A geometry lesson every night on the basketball court with passing angles that confounded defenders and kept teammates always alert that the ball could be coming their way anytime. And filling the hoop himself if his other Thunderbird offensive weapons were temporarily misfiring.

Every time these seniors stepped on the court against each other, there were high stakes involved, a Metro Conference or a state title on the line. A year ago, it was Bellevue West’s turn to cut the nets down at Pinnacle Bank Arena, overcoming a 14-point deficit with under four minutes left to shock the Mustangs.

But it was Millard North’s time two weeks ago as Sallis and company went out on top.

As competitive and intense as it gets when the two square off, what will last longer than the rivalry between the two is the close friendship and bond the two share.

Just minutes after Millard North’s win at state, Hepburn was already making one last push to convince Sallis to be his college teammate. Sallis, one of the most highly recruited players ever to come out of Nebraska, committed to Gonzaga on Friday.

“I love Hunter, I wish he still had Wisconsin in his last 12 schools,” the future Badger said after the state finals. “But it’s all good, it’s all love at the end.”

The two have known each other since grade school, playing together on some teams through the years and going against each other as they have in high school and on the AAU summer circuit.

The last time they’ve played together for a season was on a Buffett Middle School team as eighth graders, making that coach the envy of almost every Division I college coach in the country today.

“I’ve known Chucky since like first grade, and we’ve never let competition get in the way of our friendship,” Sallis said. “It can get pretty intense, pretty heated when we play, but afterwards, we’re like brothers.”

Sallis says the things that make it so much fun playing with Hepburn are the same characteristics that make it challenging going against him.

“Chucky’s so much fun to play with because he can impact the game in so many ways, and if you’re open, he’ll find you,” Sallis said. “But that’s also why it’s so tough playing against him because there’s no way you can shut him down. He’s always finding a way to beat you.”

It’s those relationships that will last longer than any highlight-reel material on the court. And it may be why Sallis’ lasting impression on his teammate and fellow first-team Super-Stater Saint Thomas and Millard North coach Tim Cannon has very little to do with basketball.

“Hunter is the most humble dude I know,” Thomas said. “He’s a five-star (recruit), ranked sixth in the country, but he doesn’t act like it. He’s always ready to work and always ready to get better.”

And, according to Cannon, always ready to give back to the young kids around Omaha who look up to him as a basketball superstar and role model.

“You didn’t see his personality change at all when he started getting the big-time offers and started moving into the national spotlight,” Cannon said of Sallis. “Just seeing him sign autographs for those young kids, that tells it all. He’d stay with them forever, making sure he talked to every one of them and signed everything they wanted. That takes a lot of patience.

“He’s still very humble, and he cares about other people,” Cannon added. “He’s got a good, good heart.”

